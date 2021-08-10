Strict lockdown again if needed: Obaidul Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the government has relaxed the lockdown in the interest of people's lives and livelihoods, but considering the Covid-19 situation, strict lockdown can be given again.

Obaidul Quader said it while speaking at the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) and a construction company on Monday.

Obaidul Quader has clarified that the Road Transport Department is not responsible for the implementation of the new decision of operating half of the total buses in the road.

"The government has given the condition to operate half of the total vehicles on the road. Half of the cars will run, and half will not run, who will guarantee it?" he added.

"Public transport will run on the same fare as before coronavirus spread out," he said, adding, "The cooperation of transport stakeholders and owners is needed to ensure public interest."

He urged the transport owners to clean and disinfect the vehicles before running the vehicles and said passengers must ensure 100 per cent wearing of masks.

He directed BRTA to take necessary steps in this

regard.

Obaidul Quader said BNP has a lot to learn from Sheikh Hasina's dedication to the people.

"But the fact is BNP does not learn from history. Their past was tarnished by bloody conspiracies. In their impulsive political practice, they are frustrated with the present and uncertain about the future," said Obaidul Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary.

He also said that the BNP could not have imagined that the government would be successful in collecting the required number of vaccine doses in a short period of time. They thought it would take "years" to get the vaccines.

The minister said the government is successfully carrying out the mass inoculation campaign with adequate reserves, which is not being tolerated by the BNP.







