Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:55 PM
2,095 dengue cases in first 9 days of August

210 people infected in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Staff Correspondent

As many as 2,095 dengue patients have been identified in the first nine days of August. Of them, 210 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, ending at 8:00am on Monday.
Month-wise, the highest number of dengue patients in this year was reported in
July, at 2,286.
Of the 210 new cases, 181 are from Dhaka and 29 from other places of the country, said sources at the Health Emergency Operations Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.
According to the DGHS, 931 patients are currently admitted in various government and private hospitals across the country. Of these, 863 are in Dhaka, and the remaining 68 are in other divisions.
From January 1 to August 9 this year, 4,753 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals and 3,808 have been discharged.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received fourteen reports of suspected dengue deaths in the country this year.


