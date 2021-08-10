Video
245 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 245 more death from deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death toll stands at 22,897. Some 11,463 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,365,158.       
Besides, 14,412 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 89.36 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,219,859, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 24.48 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 16.72 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.68 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 707 labs across the country tested 47,207 samples.
Of the deceased, Dhaka division had the highest 83 deaths followed by the second highest of 71 casualties in the division. Besides, 25 people died in Khulna, 19 in Rangpur, 18 in Sylhet, 13 in Mymensingh, 10 in Rajshahi, and six died in Barishal divisions.
Meanwhile, the daily deaths among women rose to 117 against a male death toll of 128.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 4,310,970 lives and infected 203,601,641 people
across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 82,911,445 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The deadly disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


