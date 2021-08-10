Video
No decision yet on reopening of edn institutions, tourist spots

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 304
Staff Correspondent 

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Monday said no decision has yet been taken to resume classes at the educational institutions or to reopen tourist spots.
Citing sources, various media outlets have reported that the government is planning to open universities
and college level educational institutions in phases from next month.
Reports also said schools would not reopen, but there was a possibility of holding SSC examinations in November or December this year.
"The Education Ministry is holding discussions on the ways to reopen educational institutions. The Ministry has laid emphasis on vaccination of students. They will soon brief journalists," he said while briefing the journalists after the Cabinet meeting.
Responding to a question, the Cabinet Secretary said the issue of vaccination was not discussed in Monday's meeting. Health Ministry will inform about the matter.
He also informed that that permission was not given to reopen  entertainment venues or mass gathering events.
The government on Sunday issued a notification relaxing the ongoing strict restrictions on public movement and activities from Wednesday by reopening all the government, non-government, and private offices, factories, shopping malls, markets, restaurants and hotels, and resuming public transport services.
In order to contain coronavirus transmission, strict restrictions were imposed across the country from July 23 to August 5. Later, the restrictions were extended up to August 11 taking the prevailing coronavirus death and infection into consideration.


