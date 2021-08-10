New gas field with 68b CFT reserve found at Zakiganj

The 28th gas field in the country was discovered at Zakiganj upazila in Sylhet District, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid confirmed on Monday.

"The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex) made this discovery in June, 2020, we assessed the viability of this field which is a mandatory task before making any formal announcement. Zakiganj is now the country's 28th gas field having 68 billion cubic feet of gas reserve," Nasrul Hamid announced.

He made this announcement at a webinar in observance of August 9 as "National Energy Security Day" remembering the historic decision of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to take over 5 gas fields in Sylhet region from multinational Shell Oil Company in 1975. The Energy and Mineral Resources Division organised the webinar.

"The new gas field has a possible reserve of 68 billion cubic feet of gas, we could be able to extract 10 million cubic feet gas per day (MMCFD) from here for the next 12 to 13 years, however, a 3D survey will be conducted to find the accurate position of the fossil fuel in the virgin field," Hamid said.

He said the value of the entire reserve at the new gas field would be Tk 1,276 crore.

So far, 27 gas fields have been discovered in the country. The proven reserves in these gas fields are 21.4 TCF, with six more TCF potential reserves. Of this, about 18 TCF has been taken. There are only three TCFs left as proven stocks, and potential reserves are likely to be seven more TSFs.

Senior secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division Anisur Rahman presided over the webinar, among others, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee of the ministry concerned Waseqa Ayesha Khan, members of the same committee Khaleda Khanon and Nargis Rahman, former energy adviser and BUET Professor Dr M Tamim, Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Faatah, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC)

Chairman ABM Azad, Hydrocarbon Unit Director General Monjurul Qader, Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) Chairman Arun Karmaker and Energy and Power magazine editor Mollah Amzad Hossain addressed the webinar.

Nasrul Hamid said the government has taken an initiative to replace the old gas pipelines in Dhaka city with new ones to check the gas leakages as part of its move to bring the entire gas distribution system under automation.

Anusur Rahman said the government has been importing LNG from two companies under long-term contracts for meeting the domestic demand.

"This import needs Tk 6,312 crore as subsidy to keep the price low in line with the local gas price as the import cost is US$8 to 9 per unit against the price of local gas at $2.5 to 3 per unit," he said.

M Tamim said the government should emphasize setting up land-based LNG terminals and also import electricity from regional sources to meet the growing demand.



