Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

New gas field with 68b CFT reserve found at Zakiganj

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 300
Special Correspondent

The 28th gas field in the country was discovered at Zakiganj upazila in Sylhet District, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid confirmed on Monday.
"The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex) made this discovery in June, 2020, we assessed the viability of this field which is a mandatory task before making any formal announcement.  Zakiganj is now the country's 28th gas field having 68 billion cubic feet of gas reserve," Nasrul Hamid announced.
He made this announcement at a webinar in observance of August 9 as "National Energy Security Day" remembering the historic decision of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to take over 5 gas fields in Sylhet region from multinational Shell Oil Company in 1975.  The Energy and Mineral Resources Division organised the webinar.
"The new gas field has a possible reserve of 68 billion cubic feet of gas, we could be able to extract 10 million cubic feet gas per day (MMCFD) from here for the next 12 to 13 years, however, a 3D survey will be conducted to find the accurate position of the fossil fuel in the virgin field," Hamid said.
He said the value of the entire reserve at the new gas field would be Tk 1,276 crore.
So far, 27 gas fields have been discovered in the country. The proven reserves in these gas fields are 21.4 TCF, with six more TCF potential reserves. Of this, about 18 TCF has been taken. There are only three TCFs left as proven stocks, and potential reserves are likely to be seven more TSFs.
Senior secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division Anisur Rahman presided over the webinar, among others, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee of the ministry concerned Waseqa Ayesha Khan, members of the same committee Khaleda Khanon and Nargis Rahman, former energy adviser and BUET Professor Dr M Tamim, Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Faatah, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC)
Chairman ABM Azad, Hydrocarbon Unit Director General Monjurul Qader, Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) Chairman Arun Karmaker and Energy and Power magazine editor Mollah Amzad Hossain addressed the webinar.  
Nasrul Hamid said the government has taken an initiative to replace the old gas pipelines in Dhaka city with new ones to check the gas leakages as part of its move to bring the entire gas distribution system under automation.
Anusur Rahman said the government has been importing LNG from two companies under long-term contracts for meeting the domestic demand.
"This import needs Tk 6,312 crore as subsidy to keep the price low in line with the local gas price as the import cost is US$8 to 9 per unit against the price of local gas at $2.5 to 3 per unit," he said.  
M Tamim said the government should emphasize setting up land-based LNG terminals and also import electricity from regional sources to meet the growing demand.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pregnant, breastfeeding women to be given C-19 vaccine
20m people go below poverty line: Fakhrul
CID probing allegation of money laundering against Pori Moni and gong
RAB recovers truncated body of college principal in Savar
Covid-19 claims two Observer family members
Strict lockdown again if needed: Obaidul Quader
2,095 dengue cases in first 9 days of August
245 Covid deaths in 24 hours


Latest News
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
National flag to remain half-mast on National Mourning Day
I'm being implicated with false cases : Pori Moni
Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
Man killed as motorcycle hits bicycle
Pori Moni remanded again in drug case
42 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Two held with Yaba tablets in Rajshahi
'Police embarrassed about Saklain's role in Pori Moni case'
Most Read News
Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris
Govt relaxes lockdown from Aug 11
Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city
Pandemic delays DPP project
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
A local resident walks as a wildfire rages near the village
Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue
Beyond Delta, scientists watching new coronavirus variants
Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft