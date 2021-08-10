Video
Tigers wrap-up Aussies for 62 to hold trophy 4-1

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 307
Sports Reporter

Tigers pose for photograph after winning the 5th and final match against visiting Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Monday. PHOTO: BCB

Bangladesh registered a massive 60-run victory over touring Australia on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur in the closer of the five-match T20i series to lock the title 4-1.
Toss and bat Bangladesh and posted mediocre 122 runs on the board losing eight wickets despite having a very good start from their new opening pair Naim Sheikh and Mahedi Hasan. They amassed 42 runs together, which is the highest opening partnership of the series. Mahedi however, had gone for 13 while Naim scored 23.
Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed for 11 runs, Soumya Sarkar 16, Mahmudullah 19 and Afif Hossain 10 but they failed to utilize the death overs and collected 20 runs only from the last five overs and lost three wickets.
Nathan Ellis and Dan Christian shared two wickets each while Ahston Turner, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa took one wicket apiece.
Hurrying a chase-able target, the guests had lost their rhythm very early as Tigers' whirlwind Nasum Ahmed stroke twice to claim the wickets of two danger men Christian and Mitchell Marsh. Shakib and Mohammad Saifuddin took even devastating form to wrap up visitor for 62 runs, which is the lowest T20i total for the Ocean nation.  Skipper Mathew Wade (22) and McDermott (17) were the two Aussie batters to reach double-digit figures and rest of the players
made telephonic digits.
Guests thereby, ended the tour with a huge 60-run defeat.
Tigers on the contrary set their record of defending the lowest T20i total.
Shakib hauled four wickets allowing nine runs only while Saifuddin scalped three. Besides, Nasum took two wickets and Mahmudullah one.
Saifuddin named the Most Valuable Player of the Match while Shakib adjudged both the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series.
Earlier, Bangladesh defended 137 runs in the series starter wrapping up Australia for 108 runs whereas they chased 121 run's mediocre target convincingly to register a five-wicket victory in the 2nd match and sealed the 3rd game by 10 runs. Australia on the other hand won the 4th match by three wickets on August 7.
Tigers will host New Zealand next month for five-match T20i series. Blackcaps are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on August 24.


