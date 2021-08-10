Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Trader stabbed dead in Mymensingh

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:06 AM  Count : 205
Upazila Representative

Trader stabbed dead in Mymensingh

Trader stabbed dead in Mymensingh

Miscreants stabbed a trader to death at Gouripur upazila in Mymensingh district on Sunday night.

Deceased Mainul Hasan Palash, 30, was the son of late Abul Kashem, a resident of Charsreerampur village under the upazila. He was a mobile phone trader and a bKash agent.  

The victim's cousin Zahid Hasan said Palash closed off his shop on Sunday night for home. But, he did not returned. 

Later, locals spotted the body beside a road at the village. 

He used carry several lakh money in cash as he was an agent for bKash and Nagad, mobile financial services. Miscreants might have killed to snatch away the money, he added. 

Gouripur Police Station officer in-charge Khan Abdul Halim Siddiqi said being informed, police visited the scene, recovered body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue.

The law enforcers are investigating the incident sincerely, he added.

SI/MUS

Related Topics

Mymensingh  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
Man killed as motorcycle hits bicycle
42 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Two held with Yaba tablets in Rajshahi
Barishal Press Club mourns death of Daily Observer Joint News Editor
Trader stabbed dead in Mymensingh
Missing student’s body recovered from Padma River


Latest News
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
National flag to remain half-mast on National Mourning Day
I'm being implicated with false cases : Pori Moni
Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
Man killed as motorcycle hits bicycle
Pori Moni remanded again in drug case
42 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Two held with Yaba tablets in Rajshahi
'Police embarrassed about Saklain's role in Pori Moni case'
Most Read News
Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris
Govt relaxes lockdown from Aug 11
Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city
Pandemic delays DPP project
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
A local resident walks as a wildfire rages near the village
Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue
Beyond Delta, scientists watching new coronavirus variants
Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft