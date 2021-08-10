Trader stabbed dead in Mymensingh Miscreants stabbed a trader to death at Gouripur upazila in Mymensingh district on Sunday night.





Deceased Mainul Hasan Palash, 30, was the son of late Abul Kashem, a resident of Charsreerampur village under the upazila. He was a mobile phone trader and a bKash agent.





The victim's cousin Zahid Hasan said Palash closed off his shop on Sunday night for home. But, he did not returned.





Later, locals spotted the body beside a road at the village.





He used carry several lakh money in cash as he was an agent for bKash and Nagad, mobile financial services. Miscreants might have killed to snatch away the money, he added.





Gouripur Police Station officer in-charge Khan Abdul Halim Siddiqi said being informed, police visited the scene, recovered body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue.





The law enforcers are investigating the incident sincerely, he added.



