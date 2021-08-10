Video
C-19 Inoculation

All registered persons to get SMS when sufficient vaccine arrives

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that if the vaccine is not in hand, the short message service (SMS) will not reach the registrants.
He said this while responding a question to reporters after the cabinet meeting at the secretariat on Monday.
Asked why many people are not getting SMS even after registering for the vaccine, the Health Minister said, "If the vaccine is in hand, the message will continue to go. And the message won't go when the vaccine is not in hand. When more vaccine will come in future, more messages will reach the people."



