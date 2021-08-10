Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Hearing held on leaked conversation of Viqarunnisa Principal

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday verbally wanted to know from the authorities concerned about the position of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Principal Kamrun Nahar over her recent viral telephone conversation with Mir Shahabuddin Tipu, a guardians' representative of the institution.
The court asked Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar to communicate with the Education Ministry and governing body of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College and inform their position on the issue by today (Tuesday). The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by a student's guardian named Mohammad Morshed Alam, seeking directions to restrain Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Principal Kamrun Nahar from discharging duty for her telephone conversation.
In the writ petition he also sought HC directives to conduct a departmental inquiry into the alleged conversation between Kamrun Nahar and Mir Shahabuddin Tipu.
The bench fixed today for passing the order on the petition.
Lawyer Abdullah Harun Bhuiyan argued for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state. In the writ petition, the principal was asked to resign her post on the charge of moral turpitude or immorality.
At the same time, the petition asks why the inaction of the defendants in taking departmental action against her should not be considered illegal.
The telephone conversation was leaked on social media on July 26.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
All registered persons to get SMS when sufficient vaccine arrives
Hearing held on leaked conversation of Viqarunnisa Principal
Mass Covid Vaccination: Many people frustrated on third day too
Ishita, accomplice, remanded in DSA case
Manobik Chattala: A life saving volunteer organisation
Japan Covid cases hit 1 million as infections spread beyond Tokyo
Govt playing with people on Covid vaccination: Rizvi
5 women to get Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Award


Latest News
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
National flag to remain half-mast on National Mourning Day
I'm being implicated with false cases : Pori Moni
Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
Man killed as motorcycle hits bicycle
Pori Moni remanded again in drug case
42 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Two held with Yaba tablets in Rajshahi
'Police embarrassed about Saklain's role in Pori Moni case'
Most Read News
Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris
Govt relaxes lockdown from Aug 11
Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city
Pandemic delays DPP project
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
A local resident walks as a wildfire rages near the village
Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue
Beyond Delta, scientists watching new coronavirus variants
Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft