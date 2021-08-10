Hearing held on leaked conversation of Viqarunnisa Principal

The High Court (HC) on Monday verbally wanted to know from the authorities concerned about the position of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Principal Kamrun Nahar over her recent viral telephone conversation with Mir Shahabuddin Tipu, a guardians' representative of the institution.

The court asked Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar to communicate with the Education Ministry and governing body of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College and inform their position on the issue by today (Tuesday). The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by a student's guardian named Mohammad Morshed Alam, seeking directions to restrain Viqarunnisa Noon School and College Principal Kamrun Nahar from discharging duty for her telephone conversation.

In the writ petition he also sought HC directives to conduct a departmental inquiry into the alleged conversation between Kamrun Nahar and Mir Shahabuddin Tipu.

The bench fixed today for passing the order on the petition.

Lawyer Abdullah Harun Bhuiyan argued for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state. In the writ petition, the principal was asked to resign her post on the charge of moral turpitude or immorality.

At the same time, the petition asks why the inaction of the defendants in taking departmental action against her should not be considered illegal.

