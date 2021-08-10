Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Mass Covid Vaccination: Many people frustrated on third day too

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Even on the third day of the ongoing mass vaccination campaign, not everyone could be vaccinated due to increasing pressure of vaccine recipients and lack of sufficient vaccine.
Like the last two days, there were overflowing crowds at the vaccination centres on Monday.
Interested people were seen standing in line much before the vaccination started in some centres. Health officials said that the number of daily doses had to be reduced in some areas as the allotted vaccine was much less than demand.
Many people did not get the vaccine as only 350 doses of vaccine were allotted daily in the vaccination centres of the two city corporations of Dhaka.
Khorshed Alam, 47, came from Tejgaon to get vaccinated. "I am waiting in line to get vaccinated but I'm not sure whether I'll get the vaccine as many people returned without getting vaccine last day," he said.
Vaccination activities are scheduled to start at 9:00am. But hundreds of men and women stood in lines within 8:00am.
In the first two days of the six-day mass vaccination campaign, more than 3.5 million people received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
People in urban, rural and remote areas will be vaccinated till August 12. Displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar will also be vaccinated.
"It was beyond imagination that so many people will come to get vaccinated. People are very interested. But vaccine supply is less than demand," said Dr Abu Hossain, Civil Surgeon of Dhaka district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
All registered persons to get SMS when sufficient vaccine arrives
Hearing held on leaked conversation of Viqarunnisa Principal
Mass Covid Vaccination: Many people frustrated on third day too
Ishita, accomplice, remanded in DSA case
Manobik Chattala: A life saving volunteer organisation
Japan Covid cases hit 1 million as infections spread beyond Tokyo
Govt playing with people on Covid vaccination: Rizvi
5 women to get Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Award


Latest News
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
National flag to remain half-mast on National Mourning Day
I'm being implicated with false cases : Pori Moni
Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
Man killed as motorcycle hits bicycle
Pori Moni remanded again in drug case
42 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Two held with Yaba tablets in Rajshahi
'Police embarrassed about Saklain's role in Pori Moni case'
Most Read News
Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris
Govt relaxes lockdown from Aug 11
Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city
Pandemic delays DPP project
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
A local resident walks as a wildfire rages near the village
Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue
Beyond Delta, scientists watching new coronavirus variants
Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft