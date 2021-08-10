Mass Covid Vaccination: Many people frustrated on third day too

Even on the third day of the ongoing mass vaccination campaign, not everyone could be vaccinated due to increasing pressure of vaccine recipients and lack of sufficient vaccine.

Like the last two days, there were overflowing crowds at the vaccination centres on Monday.

Interested people were seen standing in line much before the vaccination started in some centres. Health officials said that the number of daily doses had to be reduced in some areas as the allotted vaccine was much less than demand.

Many people did not get the vaccine as only 350 doses of vaccine were allotted daily in the vaccination centres of the two city corporations of Dhaka.

Khorshed Alam, 47, came from Tejgaon to get vaccinated. "I am waiting in line to get vaccinated but I'm not sure whether I'll get the vaccine as many people returned without getting vaccine last day," he said.

Vaccination activities are scheduled to start at 9:00am. But hundreds of men and women stood in lines within 8:00am.

In the first two days of the six-day mass vaccination campaign, more than 3.5 million people received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

People in urban, rural and remote areas will be vaccinated till August 12. Displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar will also be vaccinated.

"It was beyond imagination that so many people will come to get vaccinated. People are very interested. But vaccine supply is less than demand," said Dr Abu Hossain, Civil Surgeon of Dhaka district.







