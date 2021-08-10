Video
Ishita, accomplice, remanded in DSA case

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Court Correspondent

Dr. Ishrat Rafique Ishita ,a  controversial  doctor, arrested for deceiving people, faking certificates, making money by illegal  means, and  her accomplice Shahidul Islam were placed on a two -day remand each again in a  case under Digital Security Act (DSA).
Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda on Monday passed the order after Shah Ali Police Station produced the two before the court seeking a 10-day remand for interrogation in the case.
Earlier on August 2, another Dhaka court placed the physician Ishita and her associate Shahidul on a six-day remand each in two separate cases filed on charges of possessing narcotics and fraud charges.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the doctor and her accomplice from Mirpur in Dhaka on July 31 for reportedly deceiving people, faking certificates, making money through illegal and unprofessional means and for using fake military ranks and identities.
The 'scientist' has allegedly forged her identity as the representative of various international and local organizations to dupe others.
RAB said that Ishrat Rafique has been arrested for allegedly cheating under the guise of fake representatives of various international and domestic organizations.
She had assumed different identities in times including a young medical scientist and researcher, a prominent negotiator, diplomat, brigadier general and specialist physician.
She completed her MBBS degree from a private medical college in Mymensingh and moved to Dhaka where she joined a private hospital and then moved to a government hospital in 2014.
RAB recovered foreign liquor and Yaba pills from the arrested persons.  
RAB filed three cases against her with Shah Ali police on August 2 .


