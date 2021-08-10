

EBL Finance industry award goes to PRAN-RFL , Runner

Tasnim Hussain, Head of Assets - Retail and SME of EBL and M. Mostafiduzzaman, Head of Retail Asset and Supply Chain Financing of EBL also participated at the digital award ceremony. Eastern Bank Ltd.( EBL) has recently hosted the first ever award ceremony for Supply Chain Finance industry in Bangladesh. The ceremony was held on a Digital Platform where PRAN-RFL Group won the EBL Supply Chain Finance Excellence Award 2021 in Supplier Finance Category and Runner Automobiles Ltd. won the award in Dealer Finance Category.M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL , presided over the ceremony. Uzma Chowdhury, Director (Finance) of PRAN RFL Group and Shanat Datta, Chief Financial Officer of Runner Automobiles Ltd. took part on behalf of their respective organisations.Tasnim Hussain, Head of Assets - Retail and SME of EBL and M. Mostafiduzzaman, Head of Retail Asset and Supply Chain Financing of EBL also participated at the digital award ceremony.