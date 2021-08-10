

AIBL approves 15pc cash dividend

The virtual meeting was presided over Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Chairman, Board of Directors of the Bank.

Vice Chairman of the Board Alhajj Md. Abdus Salam, Members Alhajj Salim Rahman, Alhajj Hafez Md. Enayetullah, Badiur Rahman, Mahbubul Alam, Alhajj Md Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Alhajj Md. Harun-Ar-Rashid Khan, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Alhajj Niaz Ahmed, Md. Rafiqul Islam, Md. Amir Uddin PPM, M. Kamaluddin Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury and large number of Shareholders were present in the Virtual meeting. Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Md. Mahmudur Rahman proposed the agenda in the meeting.

The Bank achieved growth of 9.68% in Deposit, 5.87% in Investment during the year 2020 compared to 2019. Earning Per Share (EPS) of the Bank stood at Tk. 2.41 in 2020.

The house considered and adopted the Directors' Report, Statement of Accounts for the year 2020 along with Auditors' Report and also appointed the Auditors of the Company for the term until the next Annual General Meeting. The Shareholders participated in the review of the overall performance of the Bank and expressed their satisfaction. They made some valuable suggestions for improvement of performance and image of the Bank.

The Chairman of the Bank Abdus Samad Labu thanked the Shareholders for the confidence entrusted on the Board of Directors.





