Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:54 PM
BANKING EVENTS

Dhaka Bank, BRAC to mitigate C-19 crisis through CSR

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq,, hands over a cheque worth of Tk. 2.03 Crore to BRAC CFO Tushar Bhowmik, CFO, BRAC, at a MoU signing ceremony, in Dhaka recently.

Dhaka Bank Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq,, hands over a cheque worth of Tk. 2.03 Crore to BRAC CFO Tushar Bhowmik, CFO, BRAC, at a MoU signing ceremony, in Dhaka recently.

Dhaka Bank Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently with BRAC for operating special CSR activity to mitigate the countrywide crisis due to COVID 19 pandemic, says a press release.
A M M Moyen Uddin, Deputy Managing Director, Dhaka Bank and Tushar Bhowmik, CFO, BRAC have signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organization with the presence of Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank; Mohammad Abu Jafar, AMD, Dhaka Bank and AKM Shahnawaj, DMD, Dhaka Bank.
After the signing ceremony Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank handed over a cheque worth of Tk. 2.03 Crore to Tushar Bhowmik, CFO, BRAC.
The CSR fund from Dhaka Bank will contribute to two initiatives of BRAC; 'Dakche Abar Desh' and 'Community Fort for Resisting Covid-19 (CFRC)'. 'Dakcche Abar Desh' is an initiative from BRAC, calling all to stand by the people who lost their earnings amid the community transmission of the delta variant of Coronavirus and eventual lockdown. Under this initiative, from Dhaka Bank contribution BRAC will provide food assistance to 13,530 families in high-risk districts. 'CFRC' another initiative from BRAC puts the highest importance on mask use. Other major interventions include campaigns on hand wash and hygiene, coughing etiquette, and social distancing. It also runs campaigns on vaccine registration and countering misinformation and rumors.
Among other officials of Dhaka Bank Limited and BRAC were present at the signing ceremony.


