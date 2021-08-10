‘Efforts continue to make LPG for household purpose’

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government continues its efforts to make LPG available for household use.

"Oil and gas are being supplied as per the demand. Efforts continue to make LPG available for household use," he told a webinar arranged by Energy and Power periodical on Sunday.

Speaking as the chief guest, Nasrul said the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration & Production Company Limited (Bapex) has been made dynamic, while the gas fields discovered by Bapex have 1.6 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas reserve.

The technology use in energy programme is on the rise and work continues to expand the energy network, he added.

The state minister said work is underway to expand the network in the field of regional and sub-regional cooperation. The foundation of energy security, led by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, purchasing five gas fields is expanding gradually, he said.

Engineer Khandaker Abdus Salek, an expatriate energy expert from Australia, presented the keynote address at the webinar.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) member Md Maqbul-E-Elahi Chowdhury, executive director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh Dr Ahsan H Mansur, director general of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain and Prof Feroz Alam of Australian RMIT University also spoke at the meeting with editor of the Energy and Power magazine Mollah Amjad in the chair.









