Wizz Air launches pilot recruitment drive across network

ABU DHABI, Aug 9: Pilots joining Wizz Air will have the opportunity to operate the airline's constantly growing fleet of sustainable Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft

Wizz Air on Sunday announced that it is ramping up pilot recruitment across its network, with plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030.

The airline has already trained over 150 additional pilots in order to fly over 100 per cent of pre-Covid capacity this summer and aims to recruit over 300 more by the end of this year as it looks to meet its ambitious growth plans following the pandemic. Enthusiastic candidates who have always dreamed of a career in the sky can apply online.

Pilots joining Wizz Air will have the opportunity to operate the airline's constantly growing fleet of young, modern and sustainable Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft on over 800 routes, to 191 destinations in 49 countries. Wizz Air is committed to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next ten years, creating a wealth of opportunities for pilots looking for rapid career progression, a competitive salary, industry-leading training and development, an indefinite and secure contract, and a variety of flexible and fixed roster patterns. -Khaleej Times





