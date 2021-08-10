Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Wizz Air launches pilot recruitment drive across network

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

ABU DHABI, Aug 9: Pilots joining Wizz Air will have the opportunity to operate the airline's constantly growing fleet of sustainable Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft
Wizz Air on Sunday announced that it is ramping up pilot recruitment across its network, with plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030.
The airline has already trained over 150 additional pilots in order to fly over 100 per cent of pre-Covid capacity this summer and aims to recruit over 300 more by the end of this year as it looks to meet its ambitious growth plans following the pandemic. Enthusiastic candidates who have always dreamed of a career in the sky can apply online.
Pilots joining Wizz Air will have the opportunity to operate the airline's constantly growing fleet of young, modern and sustainable Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft on over 800 routes, to 191 destinations in 49 countries. Wizz Air is committed to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next ten years, creating a wealth of opportunities for pilots looking for rapid career progression, a competitive salary, industry-leading training and development, an indefinite and secure contract, and a variety of flexible and fixed roster patterns.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL Finance industry award goes to  PRAN-RFL , Runner
AIBL approves 15pc cash dividend
Dhaka Bank, BRAC to mitigate C-19 crisis through CSR
Euro zone investor morale falls
‘Efforts continue to make LPG for household purpose’
Wizz Air launches pilot recruitment drive across network
Airfares soar by 50pc as stranded residents hope to return to UAE
Apparel exporters worry over rising yarn prices


Latest News
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
National flag to remain half-mast on National Mourning Day
I'm being implicated with false cases : Pori Moni
Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
Man killed as motorcycle hits bicycle
Pori Moni remanded again in drug case
42 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Two held with Yaba tablets in Rajshahi
'Police embarrassed about Saklain's role in Pori Moni case'
Most Read News
Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris
Govt relaxes lockdown from Aug 11
Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city
Pandemic delays DPP project
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
A local resident walks as a wildfire rages near the village
Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue
Beyond Delta, scientists watching new coronavirus variants
Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft