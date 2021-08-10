BGMEA protests bad remarks on BD RMG sector in US movie

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has written to US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller drawing attention to a movie recently released on Netflix that contains "derogatory comments" about 'Made in Bangladesh'.

"We also request your steps to stop streaming the movie "Last Mercenary" on Netflix until the dialogue or the scene is removed from the movie," mentioned Hassan in his letter.

As Netflix is a US company and run from the USA; BGMEA, on behalf of all apparel manufacturers and workers of Bangladesh, requested the Ambassador to convey their vehement protest to Netflix for releasing the movie without censoring the derogatory remarks about 'Made in Bangladesh'.

The significant progress Bangladesh RMG industry made over last few years in the areas of workplace safety, improved workers' health, sustainable manufacturing and green revolution also largely owes to the support of the Embassy of the US in Dhaka, he mentioned.

While Bangladesh RMG industry has achieved so much progress; when this contributed to rank Bangladesh the second in 'Ethical Manufacturing', only after Taiwan, in a survey recently conducted by Hong Kong based supply chain compliance solutions provider QIMA, said the BGMEA chief.

"At a moment when Bangladesh's RMG industry after addressing the safety concerns is leading green garment manufacturing in the world by examples; derogatory comments about 'Made in Bangladesh' in a newly released French movie "Last Mercenary" directed by David Charon has appalled us and shocked us all by surprise," he said.

The comments in the movie say "Yes, Bulletproof Tuxedo, Made in France. I'd be dead if it were Bangladesh".

These comments are tantamount to belittling the hard work, dedication, quality and on time manufacturing commitment of the 4 million garment workers of Bangladesh who are delivering 'Made in Bangladesh' apparel to about 160 countries of the world, including the US, said the BGMEA chief.

"We think these disrespectful remarks not only undermined the joint efforts made by Bangladesh RMG industry along with their development partners like the US which ensured progress and development that are being recognized internationally and receiving worldwide appreciations; but also dishonored the emotion of thousands of US consumers whose wardrobes are full with 'Made in Bangladesh' attires and many of which are their favorites," he said.

The apparel manufacturers and workers of Bangladesh put all their dedications and commitments to supply apparel for the top global as well as US brands; and they take lot of pride in what they make, Hassan said.

"This hard work and pride should be respected by all," said the BGMEA chief.

He said the remarks have been also irrelevantly and irrationally juxtaposed in the movie as Bangladesh does not produce any 'bullet-proof apparel'.

"So, since its release on Netflix on July 30, 2021, the movie "Last Mercenary" has been hurting every lover and maker of the Made in Bangladesh," said the BGMEA chief. -UNB















