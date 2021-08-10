

BAYLA to publish whitepaper on dev of RMG industry

As part of this research, BAYLA organized an online session on Sunday entitled 'Revive the livelihood of RMG'. Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Director of Envoy Group and BGMEA; Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Managing Director of Fatullah Apparels and Director of BKMEA; and Shovon Islam, Managing Director of Sparrow Group were present as guests.

In terms of the economy, Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in the last decade. And that success comes from the country's ready-made garment industry. Since gaining independence in 1971, Bangladesh has been moving fast on the world stage. Bangladesh is set to migrate from LDC to MDC in 2026. The country's largest export industry is the RMG sector, which accounts for more than 83% of total exports.

But COVID-19 has affected the RMG industry the most. Since its outbreak, the industry has faced severe problems due to lack of order, financial issues, the shutdown of factories, etc. are among the major problems. Moreover, the government closed all the factories in the country last month due to severe lockdown. However, the recent decision to open the factory has brought the industry back on track. Even so, the industry may face any situation due to the current pandemic.

The BAYLA has conducted a study on the recovery plan in Corona to alleviate the fears of industry owners in such a situation in the country. The organization has arranged multiple focus group sessions, interviews, and surveys involving 250 apparel industry leaders on "Road to Recovery."

" The RMG is an international sector. Lockdown is not a complete solution when we think about the economy of a country, where different countries of the world have opened factories. Recently, Vietnam is now in 2nd position in the RMG sector. Vietnam is in this position today because of its geographical location. They have improved their corona condition by ensuring hygiene and vaccines rather than lockdowns. We have to take the same approach. Thanks to the Prime Minister for being by our side as a guide in this sector. At the same time, we have to make the factory workers aware about the health rules as well," Sakib Ahmed, DMD of Broadway Group and SVP of BAYLA, Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Director, Envoy Group and BGMEA, told the online session.

Fazle Shamim Ehsan, Managing Director of Fatullah, Shovon Islam, Managing Director of Sparrow Group said, "I thank the Prime Minister for being by our side. It was under her direction that we were able to reopen our factories. Due to which foreign buyers have been able to gain confidence in us. From July last year to June this year, we were able to deliver 90 percent of the orders on time. The amazing team of BGMEA and BKMEA we have got by our side. Which is making our industry stronger.







