Unilever launches e-commerce site Ushopbd.com

Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. (UBL), one of the largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) manufacturers in the country, has made authentic and quality products easily accessible and affordable for its customers through its newly launched e-commerce site- "Ushopbd.com".

With nationwide home delivery, cash on delivery, and online payment options, customers can easily avail authentic Unilever products like Lifebuoy, Sunsilk, Dove, Tresemme, Wheel, Rin, Surf Excel, Glow and Lovely, Ponds etc., to their doorsteps, says a press release.

Ushop, the e-commerce website is designed with user-friendly and appealing features that allow consumers to navigate, explore all the categories and shop all their necessary Unilever products spontaneously. Ushopbd.com not only guarantee authentic products but also make shopping enjoyable for the consumers by offering everyday low prices and offers!

Due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, consumers' life and movement got impacted and consumers have become more reliant on online purchases for their daily necessities. Unilever with the largest retail footprint in Bangladesh wanted to offer its online shopping channel that allows consumers to access and shop by staying within their home.

Keeping customers' convenience and safety in mind Unilever offering a wide range of 'Homecare', 'Beauty and Personal Care', 'Food and Beverage', 'Water Purifiers', special offers, and many more categories directly featured on the online platform. This is not it, there is also an exciting opportunity to have some of the reputed Unilever's international products available at Ushopbd.com. While delivering the products at consumer doorsteps, all kinds of necessary health precautions are followed with utmost care.

Afzal Hasan Khan, Marketing Director, Beauty and Personal Care of Unilever Bangladesh, "Ushopbd.com also guarantees the authenticity of the products and gives consumers the peace of mind. I am sure that they will find this new way of purchasing our brands convenient and useful.'

Before the official launch, "Ushopbd" was introduced as an internal Unilever platform in August 2019. However, when COVID-19 first hit Bangladesh and into lockdown, 'Ushopbd' was made available to the consumers as a test-trail. Later, in February 2021, "Ushopbd" was officially re-launched with improved features. The platform has already received positive and strong response from consumers- all over the country.









