China Telecom eyes $8.4b Shanghai IPO

SHANGHAI, Aug 9: China Telecom could raise more than $8 billion in a Shanghai initial public offering that would be the biggest this year, months after it was delisted in the United States amid Washington's stand-off with Beijing.

The firm said it had priced its offer at 4.53 yuan per share, which would be worth 47.1 billion ($7.3 billion), according to a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday.

However, if an over-allotment option was exercised that would jump to 54 billion yuan ($8.4 billion), Bloomberg News said.

China Telecom was delisted by the New York Stock Exchange in January along with fellow state-owned telecoms firms China Mobile and China Unicom following an executive order by former president Donald Trump. -AFP

















