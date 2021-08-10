

‘Govt for implementing high-impact regulatory reforms’

He was speaking as the chief guest at a webinar on "Streamlining Company Registration Process in Bangladesh" on Sunday, organized by the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) in collaboration with The Feed the Future Bangladesh Improving Trade and Business Enabling Environment (FtFBITBEE) supported by USAID (United States Agency for International Development).

USAID Bangladesh Acting Deputy Office Director Ms. Rebecca Moanikeala Robinson and FtFBITBE Acting Party Chief Marc Shiman were special guest of honour respectively at the webinar participated among others by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce President Rizwan Rahman, RJSC Registrar Sheikh Shoebul Alam, Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary Ms. Maleka Khayrunnessa, FtFBITBEE Team Leader Igor Gutan, Supreme Court Lawyer Adv Rajin Ahmed, Yoshi International Owner Asifa Aziz and FBCCI Director Dr Nadia.

The Commerce Minister cited the examples of Singapore and Malaysia that have shown remarkable success in simplifying the company registration process through automation, reducing the time to register a company to less than one hour.

The Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) of Bangladesh has undergone several reforms and digitalized the registration process, but still, there is room for improvement for which collaboration of both the public and private sector is required.

BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan commenced the event thanking the guests and participants and supporting the survey conducted by FtFBITBEE and the containing recommendations.

BUILD CEO Ms. Ferdaus Ara Begum delivered the keynote presentation on 'Removing Time, Cost and Process related Bottlenecks in Company Registration in Bangladesh'. She presented the findings of the survey conducted during March-April, 2021 on the companies registered in the country in the past two years. The Survey looks after the effective time and overall all time and total costs of each stage of name clearance, company registration, company seal, opening a bank account, obtaining trade license and registering VAT. It also made oa comparison of official time and cost with the applicable cost and time.

She said that new and inexperienced applicants spent more hours to obtain information on RJSC registration, thus taking 8 days to complete it which is supposed to be finished within 3 days. She highlighted bottlenecks like manual intervention in preparing documents, consulting with 3rd parties, paying bank fees, etc. The study found that RJSC registration requires 89% of 3rd party engagement and thus cost enhances up to 49.22%. In the case of obtaining a trade license, 67% 3rd party engagement is required incurring an additional 32.33% cost. She also added that the post-registration process is more difficult than pre-registration as more offline interaction is required.









