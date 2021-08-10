Video
realme top smartphone maker in Bangladesh Q2 ‘21

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

realme top smartphone maker in Bangladesh Q2 ‘21

realme top smartphone maker in Bangladesh Q2 ‘21

According to the leading global technology market analyst firm Canalys, youth-favourite brand realme has taken the top spot among smartphone makers in Bangladesh in [email protected], second quarter (April June) 2021, with an annual growth of 258% in the Bangladesh smartphone market.  
Besides, realme, a global emerging consumer technology company, has also announced a milestone of 100 million smartphones sold globally. On the back of strong performance during the 2020 and 2021 economic challenges posed by COVID-19, realme became the fastest global smartphone brand to reach this milestone in three years, according to Strategy Analytics, a market research consultancy.
realme is also the fastest growing major smartphone brand globally in Q2 2021 with a year-over-year growth rate of 149%, as data from research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed. This achievement has further validated realme's sales and business strategies across the globe.
Established only in 2018, realme is now the 7th largest smartphone brand with presence in 61 different markets worldwide and according to Canalys Estimates (sell-in shipments), Smartphone Analysis, August 2021, ranks at Top 5 smartphone makers in 13 markets, claiming the first place in Philippines and Bangladesh, fourth in India and Russia and fifth in the Europe region in Q2 2021.
This 100-million milestone is the latest in line of realme's spectacular global rise, as the company adds another 'first' to its name. Previously, realme was one of the first to introduce the 125W UltraDart charging technology, and among the first equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Its phones were one of the first in the world with a 64-megapixel camera. What's more, realme was also the first company to launch a 5G phone under US$200.
Targeting global youths and young professionals as a consumer group has allowed realme to leapfrog many established brands, as this group has been over-promised but underserved, according to realme's CEO, Sky Li. "Young people, both our consumers and our staff, have taught us to dare to leap into the future and be trendsetters, giving us the courage to disrupt a well-entrenched industry."
Li also said realme's next goal is to achieve a dual-100 million target - shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year.


