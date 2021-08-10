‘Bangabandhu’s green revolution led BD to produce Surplus food’

Green revolution movement announced by Father of the Nation Bangabandu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to encourage people with 'grow more food' after the independence in 1972 was the 'turning point' of today's success of surplus food production, making the country self-reliant for staple food-grains. The country has also ranked third in vegetable production and fourth in fish production in the world.

Eminent agriculture experts have attributed the striking development to the policy of Bangabandhu, which current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also been pursuing for years with attaching top priority to the agriculture sector.

In the last 45 years after the liberation, the country's food grain, including paddy production soared to nearly 4 crore metric tonnes from the production level of 1.10 crore tonnes 1972 while the arable land declined by nearly 30 percent.

The experts said that the contribution of Bangabandhu to the country's agriculture sector was phenomenal. The father of the nation took effective policy measures for modernising agriculture sector, which was saddled with traditional practices. At the same time he took some firm decisions for ensuring farmers fair prices so they can live a decent life. He also upgraded the status of the government officials who work in the field of agriculture.

Referring to a speech of Bangabandhu at a rally on March 25 in 1975, Advocate M Rahmat Ali in an article titled "'Bangabandhur Krishivhabna" mentioned that from the rally Bangabandhu urged the educated people to go to their villages for farming and helping the country produce more crops.

Former Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Dr Wais Kabir, who was anagriculture officer during the regime of Bangabandhu, specified that Bangabandhu in his green revolution appeal said the country would not have any food crisis if we can produce double crop on the same piece of land.

"After the independence, Bangabandhu had taken some major initiatives for the development of the farmers and increasing food production", he said.

Dr Kabir said to achieve self-sufficiency in food production Bangabandhu had taken improved and short-time cultivation method, supply of quality seed, irrigation, and other agricultural inputs and exempt agricultural credit for marginal farmers, withdraw of certificate cases against them and distribute 'khas' land among landless people.

"Bangabandhu had taken a landmark decision for agriculturists by upgrading the status of agriculture diploma holders as first the class gazetted officials," said Prof. Dr Kamaluddin Ahemd, vice-chancellor of Sher-e-BanglaAgricultural University.

He said the father of the nation also revitalised the agriculture sector by setting up Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC).

"The grade up of the agricultural diploma holders to first class officials on February 13 in 1973 inspired the agriculturists to work more for the development of the country's agriculture sector," said former director general of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) Dr Jibon Krishna Biswas.

Dr Jahangir Alam, former member director of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC), said Bangladesh would never be self-reliant in food if Bangabandhu didn't extend cropping of the high yielding rice verities in the country. -BSS

















