Asian markets mostly up but Fed taper talk, Delta temper gains

HONG KONG, Aug 9: Most Asian markets rose Monday but investors remained cautious as a forecast-beating US jobs report reinforced optimism about the economic recovery while also fanning speculation the Federal Reserve could begin tapering monetary policy this year.

Spiking infections around the world from the Delta coronavirus variant are also jangling nerves and hammering oil prices as governments reassess their growth outlooks with some -- including China -- forced to reimpose lockdowns and other containment measures.

Data from the United States on Friday showed the world's biggest economy created 943,000 new jobs in July, while the June reading was also revised higher to more than 900,000.

The news provided some much-needed reassurance that the rebound was still on track despite Delta's spread.

However, it also renewed concerns that in a bid to prevent overheating, the Fed will start to wind down the ultra-loose policies -- including record-low interest rates and a vast bond-buying scheme -- that have been integral to an equity market rally since April last year.

The bank has continuously stressed that it will maintain its accommodative stance for as long as the economy needs to recover, but with inflation at multi-year highs and jobs returning, it is coming under increasing pressure to act.

"You have these concerns that if the economy is growing very, very strongly then that might bring forward the tightening or the tapering by the Fed," Shane Oliver, at AMP Capital, told Bloomberg Television.

"There is a good chance they might announce that tapering in September and it would start later this year."

National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril added: "Overall, there is not a lot of disagreement on a taper announcement coming sometime between September-December followed by actual tapering sometime between November and January."

Still, US investors were broadly upbeat, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending at all-time highs, though the Nasdaq slipped with tech firms more sensitive to higher rates.

And Asian investors mostly took up the baton, though early rallies fizzled.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Manila, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok rose but Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta slipped while Sydney was flat.

Tokyo and Singapore were closed for holidays.

London, Paris and Frankfurt edged down in early trade.

The prospect of higher rates down the line was also weighing on gold, which fell more than one percent as investors were attracted by the possibility of better returns elsewhere.

The metal sank around 2.8 percent on Friday after the US jobs data.

There was little reaction to data showing growth in Chinese exports slowed last month, while inflation came in slightly above expectations.

However, oil prices tumbled as the fast spread of Delta raised concerns about the outlook for demand, particularly in China.

Both main contracts were down more than three percent, having lost more than two percent Friday.

Still, Daniel Hynes at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, remained positive, saying: "Indicators suggest demand is still robust in major markets such as US and Europe, and I can't see this sell-off continuing for too much longer if that remains the case." -AFP









