Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil slides 4pc on China virus curbs and climate warning

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

Oil slides 4pc on China virus curbs and climate warning

Oil slides 4pc on China virus curbs and climate warning

LONDON, Aug 9: Oil prices fell by 4% on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.
A United Nations panel's dire warning on climate change also added to the gloomy mood after fires in Greece have razed homes and forests and parts of Europe suffered deadly floods last month.
Brent crude futures fell by $2.82, or 4.2%, to $67.88 a barrel by 0930 GMT after a 6% slump last week for their biggest weekly loss in four months.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.85, or 4.3%, to $65.43 after plunging by nearly 7% last week. On Monday the contract fell as low as $65.15, its lowest since May.
"Concerns about potential global oil demand erosion have resurfaced with the acceleration of the Delta variant infection rate," RBC analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.
ANZ analysts pointed to new restrictions in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, as a major factor clouding the outlook for demand growth.
The restrictions include flight cancellations, warnings by 46 cities against travel and limits on public transport and taxi services in 144 of the worst hit areas.
On Monday China reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, up from 96 a day earlier. In Malaysia and Thailand, infections hit daily records.
China's export growth slowed more than expected in July after outbreaks of COVID-19 cases and floods while import growth was also weaker than expected.
"Both (benchmark crude) contracts look vulnerable to more bad news on the virus front, focusing on mainland China," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
China's crude oil imports fell in July and were down sharply from the record levels of June 2020.
A rally in the U.S. dollar to a four-month high against the euro also weighed on oil prices after Friday's stronger than expected U.S. jobs report spurred bets that the Federal Reserve could move more quickly to tighten U.S. monetary policy.
A stronger U.S. dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL Finance industry award goes to  PRAN-RFL , Runner
AIBL approves 15pc cash dividend
Dhaka Bank, BRAC to mitigate C-19 crisis through CSR
Euro zone investor morale falls
‘Efforts continue to make LPG for household purpose’
Wizz Air launches pilot recruitment drive across network
Airfares soar by 50pc as stranded residents hope to return to UAE
Apparel exporters worry over rising yarn prices


Latest News
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
National flag to remain half-mast on National Mourning Day
I'm being implicated with false cases : Pori Moni
Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
Man killed as motorcycle hits bicycle
Pori Moni remanded again in drug case
42 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Two held with Yaba tablets in Rajshahi
'Police embarrassed about Saklain's role in Pori Moni case'
Most Read News
Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris
Govt relaxes lockdown from Aug 11
Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city
Pandemic delays DPP project
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
A local resident walks as a wildfire rages near the village
Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue
Beyond Delta, scientists watching new coronavirus variants
Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft