Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:51 PM
DarazMall Fest 2021 brings products from 600+ brands

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Business Desk

Seven-day DarazMall Fest - 2021, that began on Sunday has provided amazing deals and offered 100% genuine products from 600+ reputed brands, for the customers.
Enabling the brand-loving customers to purchase their desired branded products at a cost-efficient way, Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd), the largest online marketplace in the country, has launched its signature campaign DarazMall, which will conclude on August 14 next, says a press release.
Like the previous arrangements, the DarazMall Fest has come up this August with Mega Deals, New Arrivals, New User Gifts, I Love Vouchers, Brand of the Day, Add to Cart Giveaway, Review & Win Contest, Brand Free Shipping and other such amazing offers.
DarazMall also always offers exclusive special vouchers during the campaign. Customers can enjoy various incredible deals under BDT 499, 999 and 1,499. The largest brand mall in Bangladesh, showcasing over 1 lakh assortments, offers a 14-days easy return policy and trusted brands to its customers.
"DarazMall Fest has already become synonymous to a grand shopping-occasion for the customers of Daraz", said Monica Kabir, Team Lead of Daraz Mall. "We are happy to introduce such an authentic range of global-standard products to our beloved customers, that too with a plethora of deals and vouchers! Many thanks to our sponsors and partners in this campaign for understanding the consumer sentiment amid the difficulties caused by the pandemic, and supporting Daraz consistently".
Co-sponsor for the DarazMall Fest - 2021 are: Dettol, Lotto, Livingtex, Parachute Naturale Shampoo, Savlon and Vision. The campaign also has Logitech, Lee Cooper, TP-Link, P&G, Harpic, Rongon Herbals, Studio X and RFL Appliances as Brand Partners; and Ugreen, SKMEI and CKEYIN as Global Brand Partners. Payment Partners - bKash, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Prime Bank and City Bank - are also providing attractive offers upon the use of their payment channels.


