Food grain import expenses soared by 60pc to $2.68 b in FY21

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Business Correspondent

Food grain import expenses increased by 60 per cent to $2.68 billion in the last fiscal year (FY) 2020-21. The expenses for food grain imports were $1.67 billion in the previous FY, according to Bangladesh bank data.
The import of rice jumped by many folds, over 3,800 per cent, to $850.9 million in the last fiscal year from $21.50 million in FY20 only, showed the BB data.
A fractional decline in rice production coupled with an increase in rice price pushed the import of rice in the last fiscal year.
The production of aman rice, the second biggest crop of the country after boro, declined due to floods and excessive rainfalls in several districts of the North Bengal region,  the latest BB Quarterly said.
Aman output declined to 14.44 million tonnes in the last fiscal year from 15.50 million tonnes in FY20. Boro, the main crop of the food grains, was cultivated in higher than targeted acreage in FY21.
Total output of rice stood at 38.60 million tonnes in the last fiscal year which was slightly lower than target of 38.70 million tonnes.
Import of wheat increased to around $1.83 billion ($1829.6 million) in FY21, up by 10.85 per cent from $1.60 billion in the previous fiscal year.
The country produces a paltry of wheat and it remained almost unchanged at 1.23 million tonnes only.


