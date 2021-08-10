Stocks rise further; DSE sets six fresh records

Stocks resumed bullish trading on Monday following Covid-induced three-day extended weekend as indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced further.

On the DSE set six new records as the prime bourse continued to break its previous records with all the three indices, market capitalisation, the total number of trade and total trade volume hit a historical high.

DSEX, the prime of the DSE, jumped up by 32.06 points or 0.48 per cent to 6,628, the highest since its inception more than eight years back in 2013.

Two other indices --the DS30 index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) - also hit a record rising to 2,392 and 1,452, after gaining 6.73 points and 12.76 points respectively, at the close of the trading.

The market capitalisation of the DSE also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,455 billion on Monday, surpassing the previous day's record high of Tk 5,443 billion.

Turnover also climbed jumped up to more than 10 years high to Tk 29.39 billion on the DSE. It was also the second-highest turnover in the DSE's history.

The all-time-high turnover on the DSE was Tk 32.49 billion recorded on December 5, 2010, when the market saw a bull run before a crash.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 374 issues traded, 181 advanced, 173 declined and 20 remained unchanged on the Dhaka bo1urse.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 1.53 billion changing hands, followed by Orion Pharma (Tk 716 million), IFIC Bank (Tk 607 million), National Polymer (Tk 543 million) and GPH Ispat (Tk 526 million).

Low-cap companies continued to dominate the gainers' list with VFS Tread Dyeing was the best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Northern Islami Insurance was the worst loser, losing 6.46 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) jumped up by 101 points to 19,289 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 60 points to close at 11,574.

Of the issues traded, 157 advanced, 144 declined and 20 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 54.22 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.28 billion.





