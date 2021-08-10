Video
Bangladesh RMG exports to US edge up in H1’21

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Business Desk

The country's apparel exports to the United States recorded nearly 26.81 per cent growth to US$ 3.13 billion during the first half of 2021.
Bangladesh fetched $ 2.46 billion from readymade garment exports to its single largest destination during the January-June period of last year, according to OTEXA, an affiliate of the US Department of Commerce.
During the first half of 2021, Bangladesh's main competitors China and Vietnam recorded 26.77 per cent and 20.45 per cent growth respectively.
Gradual economic recovery aided by the Covid-19 vaccination coverage, better control in coronavirus infection and a shift of orders from China have helped achieve the double digit growth, apparel exporters and experts said.
They said the US has been very 'conservative' in purchasing apparel items due to the pandemic, but now they have started placing orders to cater for their growing demands.
Bangladesh is now in a better position with its capacity to supply the products though the lead time is still a concern, they added.
During the first six months of 2021, Bangladesh shipped 1.22 billion square metres of apparel
items, up 37.14 per cent from 890 million square metres of the same period of last year.
Only in June 2021, Bangladesh shipped 192.77 million square metres of apparel items, up from 82.57 million square meters or 133 per cent.
The RMG exports to the USA stood at $5.22 billion in 2020, down from $5.92 billion in 2019, according to the data.
The overall apparel imports of USA from across the world during the period under review also increased by 26.92 per cent to US$ 35.37 billion from $27.87 billion during the same period of 2020, data showed.
During the first half of 2021, the US imported apparels worth $ 7.31 billion from China and $ 6.81 billion from Vietnam.
Apparel exports from other major sourcing destinations including Cambodia, India, Mexico and Pakistan also grew ranging from 13 per cent to 66 per cent except Indonesia that was maintaining a slow growth of 3.16 per cent.


