Banks to start normal operation hours from tomorrow

Banks will operate normally from Wednesday with customers' transaction time from 10 am to 4 pm instead of current hours of 10 am to 2:30 pm.

The Bangladesh Bank issued a new circular on Tuesday saying that banks can remain open until 6 pm for conducting their other office activities instead of the previously set time of 4 pm.

The new circular was issued against the backdrop of the government's withdrawal of strict countrywide lockdown to contain the deadly Coronavirus that is spreading fast.

The central bank said the bank authorities will follow all Covid-19 health safety protocols including maintaining social distance during the transactions.





















