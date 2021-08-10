Interest rate for individual term deposits must be above 5pc: BB

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday has asked all banks to keep interest rates for individual term deposits and pension-related funds at 5.0 percent and above. It is now around 2.0 percent seriously impacting people on retirement who mostly live on fixed deposit.

The institutional term deposits other than pension-related or post-retirement benefits, however, would not be considered for such interest rate. Banks have however decried the new decision saying, it would make banking difficult..

The central bank in circular said that banks would have to follow the rules for term-deposit of three months or above tenure as the BB deemed it prudent to protect the interest of the depositors and to maintain banks' asset-liability balance.

It said deposit rates against such deposits of individuals, pension funds of the government entities or private entities and term deposits of any amount meant for payment of post-retirement benefits must not be lower than inflation rate.

To set interest rate of a particular month for such deposits, the banks will have to consider inflation rate of proceedings three months as the basis, the BB circular said. The order would came into force with immediate effect.

It shows many banks will have to increase their deposit rates by up to 2-3 percentage points as they were offering as low as 2 per cent in Covit-19 affected situation. Amid poor demand for credit, banks were reluctant to take fresh deposits to get rid of further deposit liability.

Apart the coronavirus-induced poor credit demand, the central bank-set fixed bank's lending rate at 9 per cent that from April 1, 2020 which simultaneously drastically pushed rates on deposits at very low.

Mutual Trust Bank's managing director Syed Mahbubur Rahman told The Daily Observer that the new instruction would made business difficult for banks at a time when they were really struggling to tackle the coronavirus-induced situation. A sharp decline in credit growth will further make the situation difficult.

The central bank should reconsider its decision, otherwise a number of banks would be in trouble to tackle the situation, said Mahbubur, also a former chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB). Most of the banks were offering interest against deposits at lower than the inflation rate, it said.

BB however said, the purchasing power of people living on deposit income had deteriorated since banks were offering interest against deposit at lower than inflation rate. Besides, a sharp decline in deposit rates are also adversely affecting people's savings tendency and instigating them to invest in risky sectors as well as in un-productive sectors.

Deposits in the country's banking sector are Tk 13,24,561.2 crore, including Tk 11,72,766.2 crore time deposit. Of the time deposits, around 10-15 per cent deposits is kept by individuals.





