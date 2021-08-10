

BB may mobilize funds from stimulus package

The single judge bench presided over by Justice Muhammad Kurshed Alam Sarkar in an order issued on July 12 this year has also called for withdrawal of the liquidator whom Bangladesh Bank had earlier appointed to start with its liquidation.

Instead he has authorized the formation of a 9-member board of directors which he sees as an imperative to start with the revival process. The court has asked Governor of Bangladesh Bank governor to pursue the ministry of finance to inject money in the PLFS from the government run stimulus package as a first option.

In case the governor fails to get a positive response from the government in having the money for the company, BB shall take appropriate decisions regarding operation and viability of the company including restructuring or merging with any other financial institutions.

The court order said PLFS should start operating as a full-fledged financial company by realizing default loans or by merging with a solvent financial institution or selling it to any person or business entity or arranging fund from the government.

Bangladesh Bank, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Anti-corruption Commission have been asked to cooperate fully in recovering default loans and branding the company with new identity.

The court has laid emphasis on immediate appointment of a managing director to start restructuring the company. In doing so it may retain the service of honest and efficient manpower from previous manpower. The service of the provisional liquidator - an ex-officio of Bangladesh Bank- will continue to remain attached with the new entity to assist it in restructuring the PLFS.

The court has however said the liquidation case that Bangladesh Bank has filed with the High Court will remain pending until at a time borrowers don't come forward with the repayment plan to the court or to newly formed board of directors to settle default loans.

The High Court order has named the 9-member board of directors including a chairman, and eight members from competent background. The board will review the role of the former directors, MDs and CFOs, auditors and such other officials in sanctioning loans and running the company.

It will also examine how the former MD PK Halder and his cohorts exploited the company management and its loan sanctioning process which subsequently ended in huge laundering of the company money and other assets.

The High Court order has also asked the newly constituted board to constitute executive committee, audit committee, management committee and at least half a dozen other committees to develop a new functional structure for PLFS. It will also consider borrowers applications for rescheduling default loans.

The new managing director has been authorized to take over all movable and immovable properties; cash in hands, shares, debentures, FDRs and all types of company assets. Creditors and depositors have been asked not to bring pressure upon the new company management for return of their money for six months. However the board can disburse such money on humanitarian ground.

Borrowers have been asked to contact PLFS head office for rescheduling loans by making a down-payment within 30 days.





