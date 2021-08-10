

Prof Akram new provost of DU Bangabandhu Hall

On Monday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman appointed him to this post.

Meanwhile, a letter signed by Prabir Kumar Sarkar, Registrar of the university, said Prof Akram has been appointed as the provost of the hall for the next three years and the appointment will be effective from August 10.

