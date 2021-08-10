Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Prof Akram new provost of DU Bangabandhu Hall

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
DU Correspondent

Prof Akram new provost of DU Bangabandhu Hall

Prof Akram new provost of DU Bangabandhu Hall

Prof Md Akram Hossain, Chairman of Dhaka University (DU) Management Information Systems (MIS) Department and Treasurer of DU Teachers Association, has been appointed as the Provost of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall of DU.
On Monday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman appointed him to this post.
Meanwhile, a letter signed by Prabir Kumar Sarkar, Registrar of the university, said Prof Akram has been appointed as the provost of the hall for the next three years and the appointment will be effective from August 10.
Earlier, Prof Mofizur Rahman of Mass Communication and Journalism Department was the provost of the hall.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Akram new provost of DU Bangabandhu Hall
Stop ‘mismanagement’ in mass vaccination: Chhatra Union
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud visits 'Bangabandhu Corner'
SC extends its earlier orderof suspension till Sept 2
DMP arrested 54 for selling, consuming drugs
DU observes Bangamata’s birth anniversary
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city


Latest News
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
National flag to remain half-mast on National Mourning Day
I'm being implicated with false cases : Pori Moni
Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
Man killed as motorcycle hits bicycle
Pori Moni remanded again in drug case
42 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Two held with Yaba tablets in Rajshahi
'Police embarrassed about Saklain's role in Pori Moni case'
Most Read News
Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris
Govt relaxes lockdown from Aug 11
Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city
Pandemic delays DPP project
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
A local resident walks as a wildfire rages near the village
Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue
Beyond Delta, scientists watching new coronavirus variants
Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft