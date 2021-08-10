Stop ‘mismanagement’ in mass vaccination: Chhatra Union

Bangladesh Chhatra Union on Sunday staged a demonstration rally demanding immediate stop of 'mismanagement and fraud' in countrywide mass vaccination programme.

Led by Chhatra Union central President Faiz Ullah, the demonstration rally took place at Old Paltan in the capital at around 1 pm.

Besides, they demanded sufficient skilled manpower, adequate oxygen cylinders and necessary medical equipment in the hospitals including speedy reopening of educational institutions by ensuring vaccine and formulating clear roadmap.

Faiz Ullah said the government is cheating with the common people in the name of vaccine and indifferent about public health.

"Without proper plan, the government put the lives of the common people in risk as the vaccine centres become mass festival. There have also been cases of corona vaccine trading for a fixed fee," Faiz said.

He also alleges that the government party organizations are trading oxygen with the patients for a certain amount of money in the time of crisis.

Chhatra Union General Secretary Dipak Shill, Organizing Secretary Sumaiya Setu addressed the rally among others.







