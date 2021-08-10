SC extends its earlier orderof suspension till Sept 2

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has extended its earlier order till September 2 that prevented SC lawyer Barrister Md Ashraful Islam Ashraf from practicing at any court for demanding resignation of the Chief Justice through a Facebook post on July 14.

As a result, the lawyer cannot practice at the Appellate and High Court Divisions until the new date.

The four-member virtual Appellate Division bench of the SC headed by Justice M Imman Ali extended the ban after Attorney General AM Amin Uddin sought time for submitting some documents in the case on Sunday. The apex court also adjourned till September 2 the hearing on the contempt of court issue.

Earlier in the morning Barrister Ashraful appeared before the Appellate Division in compliance with its July 15 order to explain his position. Lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman and Syed Mamun Mahbub appeared for Ashraful while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state. On July 15, the Appellate Division summoned Ashraful Islam to appear before it on August 8 and explain why he demanded Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain's resignation on his facebook status. The apex court also asked the Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Authority (BTRC) to block Ashraful's all facebook IDs immediately.

The court observed that the statements made by the lawyer through his facebook post is highly contemptuous and a direct attack on the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court. The court also said that the Chief Justice is not a person but an institution. A day before the SC order, Barrister Ashraful Islam wrote a facebook post stating, 'I want the resignation of the Chief Justice of Bangladesh.







