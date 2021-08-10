DMP arrested 54 for selling, consuming drugs

In separate anti-drug operations, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 54 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city.

According to a DMP statement issued on Monday, the DMP's police and detective units have been conducting anti-drug campaign in the city's various areas in the capital city, seizing drugs and arresting drug sellers and abusers.

As part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 54 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on August 8, 2021 to 6 am today, it said. During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 43,197 pieces of yaba, 208 grams and 25 puria (small packet) of heroin and 7.880 kilograms of cannabis and 10 can beer from them, according to the statement.

Police filed 38 cases against the arrestees in this connection with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.










