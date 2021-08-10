Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP arrested 54 for selling, consuming drugs

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 300

In separate anti-drug operations, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 54 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city.
According to a DMP statement issued on Monday, the DMP's police and detective units have been conducting anti-drug campaign in the city's various areas in the capital city, seizing drugs and arresting drug sellers and abusers.
As part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 54 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on August 8, 2021 to 6 am today, it said. During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 43,197 pieces of yaba, 208 grams and 25 puria (small packet) of heroin and 7.880 kilograms of cannabis and 10 can beer from them, according to the statement.
Police filed 38 cases against the arrestees in this connection with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Akram new provost of DU Bangabandhu Hall
Stop ‘mismanagement’ in mass vaccination: Chhatra Union
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud visits 'Bangabandhu Corner'
SC extends its earlier orderof suspension till Sept 2
DMP arrested 54 for selling, consuming drugs
DU observes Bangamata’s birth anniversary
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city


Latest News
Construction worker dies from electrocution
Youth 'commits suicide' in Chapainawabganj
National flag to remain half-mast on National Mourning Day
I'm being implicated with false cases : Pori Moni
Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
Man killed as motorcycle hits bicycle
Pori Moni remanded again in drug case
42 more contract coronavirus in Sonargaon
Two held with Yaba tablets in Rajshahi
'Police embarrassed about Saklain's role in Pori Moni case'
Most Read News
Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flag passed to Paris
Govt relaxes lockdown from Aug 11
Muktijoddha, Baridhara share points
Fleeing mugger run over by van dies in city
Pandemic delays DPP project
Two Helena Jahangir’s aides sent to jail
A local resident walks as a wildfire rages near the village
Momen urges ASEAN members to intervene in Rohingya issue
Beyond Delta, scientists watching new coronavirus variants
Pori Moni, associates name many high and mighty
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft