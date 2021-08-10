

Climate change alarm bells are deafening



The reason why the recently published IPCC report is so worrying is that it presents the most comprehensive and detailed picture about how climate change is altering the natural world and what dilemma is further ahead. Worth mentioning that, the report has been made after analysing more than 14,000 scientific studies.



Greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activities have pushed today's average global temperature 1.1C higher than the pre-industrial average. And it would further push 0.5C if pollution in the atmosphere is not checked. It is terrible that possible additional 0.5C of warming will further boost the intensity and frequency of heat extremes and heavy rainfall, as well as droughts in some regions. This year, heat waves have killed hundreds of people across the world and demolished acres of forest.



However, it is clear that, Western countries' repeated pledges to cut carbon emissions have been proved inadequate for bringing down the level of greenhouse gases accumulating in the atmosphere. Hence, if all nations of the world keeps failing to cooperate and take immediate, rapid and large-scale action to reduce greenhouse gases emissions, the average global temperature will likely cross the 1.5-degree Celsius warming threshold, within the next 20 years. Scientists have also warned that warming more than 1.5C above the pre-industrial average could trigger runaway climate change with catastrophic impacts, such as heat so intense that crops would fail to grow or people die easily in outdoors.



The best we can do is to slow the emissions down so that countries have more time to prepare and take action.



A group of scientists warned, that the greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to disrupt Earth's climate for decades--if not centuries. Consequently, the deadly heat waves, powerful hurricanes and other weather extremes are likely to become more severe. The scientists' warning is based on a report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) titled "code red for humanity" published on Monday. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised his concern by saying 'alarm bells are deafening.'