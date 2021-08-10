Vaccination to curb C-19

Dear Sir

It is good news that the proposal to buy 60 million doses of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine has been approved in the cabinet. According to the health minister, a total of 54 lakh coronavirus vaccine shots - including 35 lakh via Covax facility and 10 lakh from China - are expected to be available by 15 August. Undoubtedly this purchase will boost up the ongoing mass inoculation programme.



Earlier on 7 August, the government rolled out a countrywide Covid vaccination drive which will bring the people at the union level under the immunisation coverage for the first time and as many as 32 lakh people will be given their first shot in the six-day programme. Sinopharm vaccines are administered at the village level and Moderna vaccines in the city areas. People throng the vaccine centres. Meanwhile, the government has decided to include pregnant and lactating mothers under the Covid-19 vaccination programme but they must follow some instructions before getting the vaccine.



However, we believe that the mass vaccination programme will bring expected result in curbing the C-19 pandemic soon.



Alif Khan

Over email