

Renovation of rural infrastructure during pandemic is crucial



But still rural economies are providing essential goods and services - including food and energy to households, sanatoriums and wellbeing centres during incarceration periods. Rural areas are also serving as a temporary, but safer, location for urban occupants. The success in economic growth in the last few decades could not prevent poor people from becoming extreme poor because economic prosperity was not wide-ranging in Bangladesh. Our rural regions are still vulnerable as it encompasses:



* A little branch out economy

* The workers are performing indispensable jobs which are attached with an inadequate competence to undertake these jobs from dwelling. The social distancing is also making it harder to implement

* Lower incomes and lower savings are forcing the rural community not to visit the hospital when needed

* They are occupying a larger distance to access hospitals, testing centres, etc with inadequate communication facilities and

* Lower ease of access to internet and fewer people with adequate devices and the required skills.



The decline in rural incomes has largely been due to the reasons: (i) reduced off-take of agricultural produces due to lack of transport facilities and (ii) the sudden job and income losses in urban areas reduced the income from remittances to rural households. Rural communities especially some particularly exposed sectors are becoming more vulnerable to the global slowdown because their vulnerability mainly depends on the participation in global value chains (GVCs).



We have no past experiences of managing such a global crisis. Therefore, measures that can accelerate digitalization and provide essential services in innovative ways should be at the vanguard of policy priorities. In addition to this, the relevant following measures could be undertaken:



1. It is necessary to enhance investments in digital infrastructure and supporting eco-system to increase the uptake of digital tools in rural areas. Again, providing financial and technical assistance to support community-based and social innovation projects that aim at protecting the most vulnerable peoples in rural areas, including the elderly and migrants.



2. Access to medical equipment in remote places is more limited than in the cities, and there be predisposed a longer delivery times due to bigger distances from economic centres and insufficiently developed infrastructure. Therefore we have to mobilize health workers in different ways to ensure responses to more remote regions and delivering medical equipment, information and self-assessment tools for the peoples in remote areas. There is a need of strong political will for transforming public health care infrastructure in the rural area with a clear recognition that leaving public health cannot be left in the hands of private players.



3. It is necessary to chalk out plans on how migrants can get engaged in economic activities locally till they return, and comparatively realize other severe impacts of pandemic-related economic crisis on women who have been facing a rapidly declining trend in their participation in labour market due to lack of employment opportunities.



4. For providing immediate relief it is also obligatory to infuse and intensify purchasing power into the hands of rural households through food security and increased amount of cash transfers to poor and vulnerable rural households.



5. Our government could generate a 'Disaster management employment guarantee programme' to give surety that, at least a minimum employment is received by each chip in member of a household. Timely wage payment is crucial to mitigate the economic distress in times of COVID-19 crisis. Thus, there needs to be more national solidarity, in the form of a greater political commitment across the nation.



6. It is essential to provide policies and programmes to improve the productivity and efficiency of resource use in agriculture, improved marketing and ensure better prices to farmers by linking them to value chains and promoting backyard poultry and backyard vegetable production by making available of improved inputs to growers. Government could also promote social enterprises to solve the local social problems such as solid waste management, liquid waste management, community bio-gas/ fortified manure complexes with practicability gap funding wherever required.



7. Technology has a vital role in reshaping the development of rural areas, particularly amidst COVID-19 in the coming years. This would require developing rural knowledge platform pertaining to economic, social, cultural spheres through active collaboration between public and private sector, which would provide expertise to take cutting edge technology deeper into villages and generate employment. Towards the end, 'Rural Technology Park's could be established in each district to platform technologies pertaining to rural development and popularize their adoption.



8. Our economic well-being is without any doubt tied to our environmental, cultural and social well-being. So we have to invest in low-carbon and climate resilient infrastructure, nature-based solutions, renewable energy projects and sustainable homes. It is also necessary to make sure 'equal economy' which means investing in the productive potential of all people in communities making sure nobody is left behind. It will support a fair distribution of opportunities to deliver fairer outcomes for all members of the society.



9. Social security entitlements such as ration cards, health cards, scholarships to students belonging to poor households, etc., should be made portable across the rural areas. This would require to create a mechanism of subsidy transfers/provisioning in each district, like creation of 'District Planning Committee' in preparing local plans and policies. Again 'Welfare funds' could be promoted on a big scale where employers, the government and private organizations would contribute for social security and are transparently managed for effective benefits.



10. For building up the thrust and an out-of-box loom in an assignment mode to make over rural economy towards achieving autonomous economy it is essential to afford (i) a series of quality infrastructure, (ii) high-quality introductory education, (iii) expertise training and cluster-based approach of development, (iv) increased monetary support, (v) branding and adding of local products to value chains with ensured remunerative incomes, and (vi) institutional reforms.



In conclusion, the outbreak of COVID-19 has posed formidable challenges to the lives and livelihoods of rural people. While the recovery of the economic losses and return to normal life may take a considerably long time, much would depend on the policies and strategies aimed at recovery and reconstruction at a faster pace.

The writer is a professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University







The Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) has created tremendous negative impacts on the livelihood of rural communities and unfavourable effects on the rural economy in Bangladesh. Rural households are forced to reduce their food consumption and receive food and cash support from the government and the private sectors.But still rural economies are providing essential goods and services - including food and energy to households, sanatoriums and wellbeing centres during incarceration periods. Rural areas are also serving as a temporary, but safer, location for urban occupants. The success in economic growth in the last few decades could not prevent poor people from becoming extreme poor because economic prosperity was not wide-ranging in Bangladesh. Our rural regions are still vulnerable as it encompasses:* A little branch out economy* The workers are performing indispensable jobs which are attached with an inadequate competence to undertake these jobs from dwelling. The social distancing is also making it harder to implement* Lower incomes and lower savings are forcing the rural community not to visit the hospital when needed* They are occupying a larger distance to access hospitals, testing centres, etc with inadequate communication facilities and* Lower ease of access to internet and fewer people with adequate devices and the required skills.The decline in rural incomes has largely been due to the reasons: (i) reduced off-take of agricultural produces due to lack of transport facilities and (ii) the sudden job and income losses in urban areas reduced the income from remittances to rural households. Rural communities especially some particularly exposed sectors are becoming more vulnerable to the global slowdown because their vulnerability mainly depends on the participation in global value chains (GVCs).We have no past experiences of managing such a global crisis. Therefore, measures that can accelerate digitalization and provide essential services in innovative ways should be at the vanguard of policy priorities. In addition to this, the relevant following measures could be undertaken:1. It is necessary to enhance investments in digital infrastructure and supporting eco-system to increase the uptake of digital tools in rural areas. Again, providing financial and technical assistance to support community-based and social innovation projects that aim at protecting the most vulnerable peoples in rural areas, including the elderly and migrants.2. Access to medical equipment in remote places is more limited than in the cities, and there be predisposed a longer delivery times due to bigger distances from economic centres and insufficiently developed infrastructure. Therefore we have to mobilize health workers in different ways to ensure responses to more remote regions and delivering medical equipment, information and self-assessment tools for the peoples in remote areas. There is a need of strong political will for transforming public health care infrastructure in the rural area with a clear recognition that leaving public health cannot be left in the hands of private players.3. It is necessary to chalk out plans on how migrants can get engaged in economic activities locally till they return, and comparatively realize other severe impacts of pandemic-related economic crisis on women who have been facing a rapidly declining trend in their participation in labour market due to lack of employment opportunities.4. For providing immediate relief it is also obligatory to infuse and intensify purchasing power into the hands of rural households through food security and increased amount of cash transfers to poor and vulnerable rural households.5. Our government could generate a 'Disaster management employment guarantee programme' to give surety that, at least a minimum employment is received by each chip in member of a household. Timely wage payment is crucial to mitigate the economic distress in times of COVID-19 crisis. Thus, there needs to be more national solidarity, in the form of a greater political commitment across the nation.6. It is essential to provide policies and programmes to improve the productivity and efficiency of resource use in agriculture, improved marketing and ensure better prices to farmers by linking them to value chains and promoting backyard poultry and backyard vegetable production by making available of improved inputs to growers. Government could also promote social enterprises to solve the local social problems such as solid waste management, liquid waste management, community bio-gas/ fortified manure complexes with practicability gap funding wherever required.7. Technology has a vital role in reshaping the development of rural areas, particularly amidst COVID-19 in the coming years. This would require developing rural knowledge platform pertaining to economic, social, cultural spheres through active collaboration between public and private sector, which would provide expertise to take cutting edge technology deeper into villages and generate employment. Towards the end, 'Rural Technology Park's could be established in each district to platform technologies pertaining to rural development and popularize their adoption.8. Our economic well-being is without any doubt tied to our environmental, cultural and social well-being. So we have to invest in low-carbon and climate resilient infrastructure, nature-based solutions, renewable energy projects and sustainable homes. It is also necessary to make sure 'equal economy' which means investing in the productive potential of all people in communities making sure nobody is left behind. It will support a fair distribution of opportunities to deliver fairer outcomes for all members of the society.9. Social security entitlements such as ration cards, health cards, scholarships to students belonging to poor households, etc., should be made portable across the rural areas. This would require to create a mechanism of subsidy transfers/provisioning in each district, like creation of 'District Planning Committee' in preparing local plans and policies. Again 'Welfare funds' could be promoted on a big scale where employers, the government and private organizations would contribute for social security and are transparently managed for effective benefits.10. For building up the thrust and an out-of-box loom in an assignment mode to make over rural economy towards achieving autonomous economy it is essential to afford (i) a series of quality infrastructure, (ii) high-quality introductory education, (iii) expertise training and cluster-based approach of development, (iv) increased monetary support, (v) branding and adding of local products to value chains with ensured remunerative incomes, and (vi) institutional reforms.In conclusion, the outbreak of COVID-19 has posed formidable challenges to the lives and livelihoods of rural people. While the recovery of the economic losses and return to normal life may take a considerably long time, much would depend on the policies and strategies aimed at recovery and reconstruction at a faster pace.The writer is a professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University