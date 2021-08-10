

Delivering disability inclusive reproductive health services



Bangladesh has gone some way towards strengthening the legal and policy environment for disability inclusive care. Bangladesh promulgated the Disability Acts of 2011 and 2013, setting out detailed services that should be provided to PWDs at each level of the health system. The Bangladesh National Building Code, 2020 created an obligation to equip every health facility with necessary provisions for PWDs. However, there is still a long way to go the meet the goals of CRPD and to meet the needs of PWDs living in Bangladesh. Union Health and Family Welfare Centres (UHFWCs) can play a key role here.



UHFWCs are community health hubs, not only for family planning (FP) but for a range of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services for villagers in Bangladesh. With over 4,000 such centres, each serving around 25,000 people, they make a critical contribution to the country's progress towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). However, few UHFWCs fulfil the aforementioned obligations of the new building code of 2020. A quick survey of Union FHWCs shows that minimum resources could make most of them accessible for all.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is in the process of upgrading and constructing new UHFWCs and creating provisions for more staff. This is an opportunity to ensure universal accessibility, keeping in mind the needs of PWDs. But, even assuming that the physical needs of PWDs can be accommodated within this re-building programme (and this is a large assumption), there are still other critical areas where UHFWCs require investment.



Firstly, most of the providers at UHFWCs lack sufficient training or orientation on inclusive FP/SRH service delivery. Anecdotal evidence shows that many providers are not even aware of the existence of PWDs in their communities and lack knowledge of the necessary provisions and criteria for providing services to them. Disability inclusive FP/SRH service delivery should be added to the basic training curricula for all healthcare providers and those staff already in post should receive on-the-job training and support. All staff require regular follow-up training and supportive supervision to ensure continued good quality inclusive care can be provided at Bangladesh' rural facilities.



Secondly, the UHFWCs do not keep data to show how many PWDs they are serving (and in fact this is true for all public health facilities). Given the dearth of accurate data on the number of people living with disabilities in the country and the types of disability, it is difficult to say what proportion of PWDs receive services and what level of unmet need exists. This makes it difficult to monitor and measure changes. Fortunately, the Department of Social Welfare (SWD) does screening, confirmation and recognition of PWDs, provides the "shuborno nagarik card" (ID cards), and maintains a registry of identified PWDs. Optimum coordination between UHFWCs with SWD stakeholders at the Upazila level may help in reaching out to more PWDs and linking them with SRH services.



Given this situation, a strategy of "meeting the community halfway' may be proposed. On one side, this requires strengthening the provision of disability-inclusive services (upgrading the physical infrastructure of the UHFWCs and training and orientation of public health staff on disability inclusive care), while on the other this requires informing, educating and motivating PWDs and their communities to build knowledge and generate demand for the improved services. Meeting these requirements on both sides and strengthening information systems to monitor progress will go a long way towards meeting the SRH rights and enhancing the lives of people living with disabilities in Bangladesh. It will also make an important contribution towards increasing the contraceptive prevalence in Bangladesh, improving overall quality of life and bringing Universal Health Coverage one step closer.

Dr Nazmul Huda & Corinne

Grainger were supporting the WISH2Action project on behalf of Options Consultancy Services









