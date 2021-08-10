Understanding why people commit criminal activities

Brutality among people has been existing since the ancient times. Attempts were made to control it with the development of civilization. Man's inhuman behaviour is basically a manifestation of his brutal instincts. Nowadays when we open newspaper or online news portals or other social sites what we can see? Homicide and organized crimes. In one or two incidents, there were indications that the father or mother was involved in the murder of his or her own child! Unbelievable!



Hearing such types of news, the question that comes to our mind is how they do it. But, do we ever wonder why they did that? Why the people committing crime? And why the crime rate is increasing day by day? There can be many reasons for committing crime. Various organizations and media create public opinion and help the state to take appropriate action. Now the question is why and for what purpose do people organize this crime? Let's do a psychological and social analysis.



The human brain is a complex thing. The criminologist analysis of crime starts with society as a whole. According to criminologists, there are several reasons why people commit crimes. Such as;



* In families where morality is not valued, there is a kind of acceptance of immoral acts, crime is more prevalent among family members. Those whose parents or close ones are criminals are more likely to commit crimes. Because, the child learns only by seeing his close ones. This is also seen in those whose parents are drug users. Also, those who grew up in neglect at an early age are also more prone to crime.



* People do this when they see others benefit from the crime, when they are encouraged to commit the crime themselves, or when the benefit gained through the crime is greater than the risk of being caught in the crime.



* If someone takes too much 'steroid' in the body, it can increase the aggressive behaviour in him and he can commit a crime easily.



* Many times, people who suffer from depression commit suicide. Others commit suicide by killing close family members. They do it out of a kind of negative belief. They may think, 'I can't deal with this world anymore. My child will suffer a lot in my absence. So, let's take him too' etc.



* Sometimes the law enforcement agencies are making mistakes by arresting people from the streets without committing any crime and sending them to jail with multiple cases. There are reports that many of those people have been committing various crimes since they were released on bail. These also play a major role in entering the world of crime. Syndicate of criminals also forms in the jails.



Then another question comes to mind, why the crime rate is increasing day by day? The main answer to this is the moral decay of the society. When instability increases in a society, when morality deteriorates, crime among the members of this society increases. Problems arise when the idea of which is a policy and which is not, is not clear to a person. Religion teaches us morality. Society encourages the defence of morality. If there is any crime in the society, people will resist in groups, such protest attitude is also decreasing.



A proverb goes that,' An idle brain is the devil's workshop'. Unemployment is another major cause. Unemployment rate is increasing in the society day by day. When people do not find a way to earn a living, they find a shortcut to their source of income. They may then think that if they snatch the gold chain from women's necks, they will sell it and earn money or money can be made easily by pickpocketing. Thus, the number of crimes is increasing day by day due to various reasons.



The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) rightly said, "There is nothing better for parents to give to their children than to teach them good moral character and manners." (Tirmizi)



As civilized people, it is the responsibility of all of us, individuals, society and the state to prevent crime. Control of social crime is possible if we can be more sensitive to the protection of human rights by awakening religious values and cultural development.

The writer is a student of Law,

North South University









