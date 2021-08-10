Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Two people including a woman died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Barishal, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A man died from snakebite in Puthia Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Amjad Hossain, 60, was a resident of Roghurampur Village.

Local sources said a venomous snake bit Amjad at early hours when he was in sleep in the house, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Later, he died there while undergoing treatment.

BARISHAL: A woman died unnaturally in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Jasmine Begum, 45, was the wife of Harun Hawlader, a resident of Dakshin Kataksthal Dighir Par Village under Barthi Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the marriage ceremony of Emi Akhter, 19, daughter of the deceased, was held on Friday late afternoon.

After Emi went to her in-laws' house, Jasmine became senseless.

Later, she died in the evening while on the way to a local hospital.

After her namaz-e-janaza, Jasmine Begum was buried at the family graveyard in the area at 10am on Saturday.