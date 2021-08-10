27 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 27 more people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Rangpur, Jashore and Moulvibazar, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, detained 23 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Of the detainees, two had arrest warrant, ten were drug addicts and the rest 11 were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

RANGPUR: Two fake policemen were arrested in Mithapukur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning following a phone call to 999 (National Emergency Service).

The arrested persons are Dulal Mia, 30, and Kamruzzaman, 31, residents of the upazila.

A caller from Konapara area of the upazila called 999 in the morning and informed that two people are roaming around in the area identifying them as police, said a press release from 999.

Later, Mithapukur police went to the scene and detained the duo.

Legal action is being taken against them.

JASHORE: A former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was arrested in Chaugachha Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon in a case filed over extortion.

Arrested Shamim Reza was the joint secretary of Chaugachha Upazila Unit of BCL.

Police arrested him from Madhumati Private Hospital at around 3pm when he went to see her newborn baby.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chaugachha Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam Sobuj said Abul Kalam Azad, manager of Foodland Restaurant in the district town, filed an extortion case against Shamim.

Following this, the law enforcers arrested him in the afternoon, the OC added.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday night arrested a man in a case filed over killing of the wife of a tea-labourer leader in Sreemangal Upazila.

Arrested Dhan Bahadur Hazra, 30, is a resident of Shreemangal Bharaura Tea Garden. He is the prime accused for the murder of Rupbati Hazra, wife of Bijoy Hazra.

RAB-9 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Parkul Tea Garden area under Chunarughat PS in Habiganj District at around 9:30pm and arrested him.

However, the arrested was, later, handed over to police.

Sreemangal PS OC (Investigation) Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter.







