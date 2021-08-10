Video
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021
Home Countryside

Wazirpur Press club gets new body

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Aug 9: Mahasin Mia Liton (Dainik Jugantor) and Md Mizanur Rahman Rony (Ajker Potrika) have been elected president and general secretary of Wazirpur Press Club respectively.
The annual general meeting of the press club was held in the club  auditorium on Friday at 10am. It was presided over by ex-president Md Hemayet Uddin.
President and GS were elected through voice vote.
Md Nurul Islam, Alhajj Md Nasir Uddin Bali Apu and Ahmedul Kabir Biplob Molla have been elected vice-presidents.
Nazmul Haq Munna has been elected Joint GS, Emdadul Kasem Sentu treasurer,  Md Mahabubur Rahman  office secretary, and Rafikul Islam publicity secretary.  
Other executive members included Md Hemayet Uddin, Abdur Rahim Sardar, Rafikul Islam Shipon Molla, Md Khabir Uddin, Bhabatosh Chakraborti, Sayed Nazmul Islam, Kallayan Kumar Chanda, Md Nasir Uddin Sharif, Md Kawsar Hossain Pial, BM Rabiul Islam, and Masudur Rahman.


