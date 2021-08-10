

Journalists submitted a memorandum to Pabna DC Biswas Russell Hossain in front of the DC office in the town on Sunday, demanding withdrawal of the case against Pabna Press Club General Secretary Saikat Afroz Asad and repeal of the Digital Security Act. Earlier, they brought out a procession in the town. Former lawmaker Khandaker Azizul Haque Arju filed the case under the Digital Security Act with Cyber Tribunal Court in Dhaka on June 9. photo: observer