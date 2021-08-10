Four murdered in four districts

Four people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Joypurhat, Barishal and Magura, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A young man has been shot to death in Begumganj Upazila of the district over trifling matter.

Deceased Rashed was the son of Tajul Islam, a resident of Alaiapur Village in the upazila.

The deceased's mother Purnima Begum said Rashed was a construction worker in Dhaka. He recently came home amid the nationwide lockdown.

On August 1, Rashed and one Rubel of the area locked into an altercation over flashing torchlight on face. Later, Rubel's associates beat up Rashed three times, alleged Purnima.

The deceased's family lodged a complaint to police on August 4 in this connection.

Later, Rashed was picked up from in front of his house on Sunday, and shot to death.

Rashed was murdered following the complaint filed with Begumganj Police Station (PS), alleged Rashed's family.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Begumganj PS Muhammad Kamruzzaman Sikder confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: A housewife with burn injuries died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka on Saturday evening after fighting for life for five days.

Deceased Munjila Begum, 23, was the wife of Roni, a resident of Roair Village under Borotara Union in Khetlal Upazila of Joypurhat District.

The deceased's family sources said Roni used to torture Munjila over dowry. Following an altercation over the matter, he poured kerosene and set her on fire on July 26.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed there and rescued her. They instantly took her to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura.

However, the law enforcers arrested Roni on July 30 after Munjila's father filed an attempt to murder case with Khetlal PS, said its OC Nirendranath Mandal.

Meanwhile, severely injured Munjila was referred to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after deterioration of her condition.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries there on Saturday evening.

BARISHAL: A man, who was injured in an attack carried out by his rivals in Wazirpur Upazila of the district, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday noon.

Deceased Biplob Talukder, 37, was the son of late Delwar Talukder, a resident of the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a group of miscreants attacked on the family of Delwar Hossain on July 29 over land dispute, leaving five members critically injured.

Later, Delwar Hossain succumbed to his injuries at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on that day.

Following the deterioration of Delwar's son Biplob, he was taken to DMCH.

Later, Biplob died at DMCH at around 12pm on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

A murder case was filed with Wazirpur PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested four people.

The PS OC confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest other accused.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: An elderly man was allegedly killed by her son in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Monoranjan Biswas, 73, was a resident of Panighata Village under Nawhata Union in the upazila.

Police sources said an altercation took place in between Monoranjan and his son Ashok Biswas, 37, in the afternoon over trivial matter.

At one stage, Ashok pushed his father to the ground, which left Monoranjan seriously injured.

He was rushed to Magura 250-bed Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mohammadpur PS OC Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested Ashok Biswas and his wife in this connection.











