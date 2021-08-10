Covid-19: 127 more people die, 1,983 more infected in 21 districts

A total of 127 more people died of and 1,983 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 21 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Pirojpur, Bhola and Kishoreganj districts, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 29 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

A total of 11 people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Monday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said seven people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms. Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi, two from Natore and Pabna each, and one from Chapainawabganj and Naogaon districts each.

Some 399 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

Earlier, a total of 18 people died of coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said six people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 12 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, 10 were from Rajshahi, three from Natore, two from Chapainawabganj, and one from Naogaon, Kushtia and Pabna districts each. Some 405 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 13 more people died of and 274 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in two days. Seven more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

Four people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Sekendar Ali, 65, Monwar Hossain, 85, and Tozammel Haque, 50, of Sadar Upazila; and Khodeza Begum, 70, of Shibganj Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 598 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 96 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 19,805 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Monday noon.

He said a total of 406 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 96 peole found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 23.64 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 59 are in Sadar, 10 in Shajahanpur, seven in Sherpur, five in Kahalu, four in Gabtali and Dupchanchia each, three in Nandigram and Dhunat each, and one in Shibganj upazilas.

A total of 1,03,260 samples were tested for the virus in the district.

However, some 124 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 17,948 in the district.

Currently, 229 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 166 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 60 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and 20 others at different upazila health complexes in the district.

Earlier, six more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

Two people died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Fanindra Nath, 72, and Ayub Ali, 50, residents of Sadar Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 594 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 174 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 19,709 in the district.

Bogura Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Sunday.

He said a total of 863 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 174 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 20.16 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 90 are in Sadar, 38 in Sherpur, 15 in Shajahanpur, 10 in Shibganj, six in Dupchanchia, two in Kahalu, Nandigram, Dhunat and Gabtali each, and one in Adamdighi upazilas.

However, some 96 people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 17,824 in the district, the deputy CS added.

PIROJPUR: One more person died of and 88 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in two days.

Some 31 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday. With this, the total virus cases rose to 4,775 here.

A total of 133 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 31 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 23.30 per cent.

Among the total infected, 2,992 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 75 died of it in the district.

District Corona Monitoring Cell of the deputy commissioner's office confirmed the information on Monday morning.

On the other hand, one more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 75 here.

Meanwhile, some 57 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 4,744 in the district.

Among the total infected people, some 2,906 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

District Corona Monitoring Cell of the deputy commissioner's office sources confirmed the information on Sunday.

KHULNA: A total of 28 more people died of and 612 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Sunday.

With this, the fatality cases rose to 2,657 while the total virus cases to 99,494 in the division.

With the new deaths, the highest numbers have been recorded in Khulna with 677 deaths, followed by 630 in Kushtia, 396 in Jashore, 226 in Jhenidah, 177 in Chuadanga, 159 in Meherpur, 131 in Bagerhat, 98 in Narail, 85 in Satkhira and 78 in Magura districts, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health. Of the newly deceased, 12 were from Kushtia, seven from Jashore, two from Chuadanga, Jhenidah and Khulna each, and one from Bagerhat, Magura and Meherpur districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows increase compared to the previous day's figure of 428, said the health department sources.

BARISHAL: A total of 43 more people died of and 674 more have been infected with the coronavirus in six districts of the division in two days.

A total of 20 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

Eleven people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining nine had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, three were from Barishal and Patuakhali each, four from Bhola, and one from Pirojpur districts.

Of them, two died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 547 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases from the virus is 181 in Barishal, 94 in Patuakhali, 56 in Bhola, 75 in Pirojpur, 75 in Barguna and 68 in Jhalokati districts.

On the other hand, nine more people died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, some 479 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 38,296 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 15,783 in Barishal, 5,211 in Patuakhali, 4,947 in Bhola, 4,744 in Pirojpur, 3,323 in Barguna and 4,301 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, some 20,741 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the recovery rate of 55.29 per cent.

On the other hand, a total of 23 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday noon.

Eight people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 15 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, three were from Barishal and Bhola each, and two from Jhalokati districts.

Of them, three died at SBMCH while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 536 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases from the virus is 178 in Barishal, 91 in Patuakhali, 52 in Bhola, 74 in Pirojpur, 75 in Barguna and 67 in Jhalokati districts.

On the other hand, a total of 15 more people died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, some 195 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 37,817 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 15,606 in Barishal, 5,140 in Patuakhali, 4,851 in Bhola, 4,687 in Pirojpur, 3,313 in Barguna and 4,284 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, some 20,618 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division with the recovery rate of 55.29 per cent.

BHOLA: Eight more people died of and 204 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in two days.

Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday. Two women who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Jarina Begum, 50, of Sadar Upazila, and Bibi Hazera, 38, of Borhanuddin Upazila. With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 57 in the district.

On the other hand, one woman died with the virus symptoms in the district in the last 24 hours.

The deceased was identified as Joynab, 65, a resident of Shashibhusan Jahanpur in Char Fasson Upazila.

A total of 77 people died with the virus symptoms in the district.

Meanwhile, some 96 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 4,945 in the district.

Bhola CS office sources confirmed the information on Sunday.

According to the sources, a total of 330 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 96 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 57 are in Sadar, 13 in Borhanuddin and Lalmohan each, 10 in Daulatkhan, two in Monpura and one in Char Fasson upazilas.

Among the total infected people, some 2,786 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus here.

Currently, 2,063 patients are undergoing treatment in the district.

Earlier, five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Four people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Laxman Chandra Saha, 70, of the district town, Kalimulla, 55, of Kachia Union in Sadar Upazila, Delwar, 55, of Joya area in Borhanuddin Upazila, and Bibi Mariam, 75, of Joynagar area in Daulatkhan Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 56 in the district.

On the other hand, one person died with the virus symptoms here in the last 24 hours. The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 60, a resident of Daulatkhan Upazila.

So far, at least 75 people died with the virus symptoms in the district.

Meanwhile, some 108 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 4,849 in the district.

Bhola CS office sources confirmed the information on Saturday.

According to the sources, a total of 417 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 108 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 26 per cent. Of the newly infected people, 79 are in Sadar, 18 in Char Fasson, 13 in Borhanuddin and four in Daulatkhan upazilas.

KISHOREGANJ: Five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday night.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 180 here.

Meanwhile, some 131 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 10,361 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Saturday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 28 are in Sadar, 46 in Bhairab and Katiadi each, seven in Kuliarchar, two in Pakundia, and one in Nikli and Bajitpur upazilas each.

The upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 4,344 in Sadar, 369 in Hossainpur, 352 in Karimganj, 281 in Tarail, 584 in Pakundia, 938 in Katiadi, 403 in Kuliarchar, 1,964 in Bhairab, 138 in Nikli, 673 in Bajitpur, 96 in Itna, 116 in Mithamoin and 103 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, some 7,058 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.







