Five killed, 10 injured in road mishaps in five districts

Five people have been killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Jashore, Bagerhat, Narsingdi, Brahmanbaria and Rajshahi, in four days.

JASHORE: A man and his son were killed after a pickup van rammed into their motorcycle in Jhikargacha Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Johar Ali, 48, and his son Akteruzzaman, 22, residents of Nischintapur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhikargacha Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzaq said the accident took place in Bolla Colonypara area in the afternoon, which left the duo critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Jhikragacha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Johar dead.

Later, Akteruzzaman succumbed to his injuries at Jashore Medical College Hospital at night.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The OC said the deceased's family members do not want to file case and they requested to receive the bodies without autopsy.

However, police seized the pickup van, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ohiduzzaman, 30, son of Mohammad Ali Sheikh, a resident of Islampur Village in Tala Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a three-wheeler (nosimon) hit a motorcycle carrying Ohiduzzaman in Badhal area on the Bagerhat-Pirojpur Highway in the morning while he was going to Pirojpur, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Morrelganj PS OC Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

NARSINGDI: A man was killed and six others were injured in separate road accidents in Monohardi and Raipura upazilas of the district in three days.

Five policemen were injured in a road accident in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The injured are Rampur Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Shafiqul Islam, Sub-Inspector (SI) Alamgir, PSI Ratul, driver Azammel, and constables Afaz Uddin and Fatema.

Local sources said a police van from Rampur Police Investigation Centre was going to Monohardi from Narsingdi Police Lines in the morning.

At that time, a good-laden covered van and the pickup van carrying policemen were collided head-on in Narandi area on the Dhaka-Kishoreganj Highway, which left them injured.

The injured were taken to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex, from where two of them shifted to Dhaka and two to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

However, police seized the pickup van and arrested its driver.

Monohardi PS OC Mohammad Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a union parishad (UP) chairman of Raipura Upazila in the district was killed and his assistant injured in a road accident on the Kishoreganj-Bhairab Regional Highway on Friday noon.

Deceased Nasir Uddin Khan, 52, was the chairman of Amirganj UP in Raipura Upazila. He was the son of Kutup Uddin, a resident of the area.

Ahutia Police Investigation Centre Inspector Asaduzzaman Titu said a CNG hit a motorcycle carrying Nasir Uddin and his assistant Razib Saha in Pulerhat Maijhati area on the regional highway at around 12pm, which left the duo seriously injured.

Later, Nasir Uddin succumbed to his injuries on the way to Bajitpur Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital in Kishoreganj, the official added.

BRAHMANBARIA: Four members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) were injured in a road accident in Sarail Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The microbus carrying RAB-11 personnel met the accident in Shahbazpur area of the upazila at around 9am.

The injured are Captain Toufique Ahmed, Corporal Zahidul Islam, Nayek Belal Hossain and Constable Akkas Ali.

RAB-14 Bhairab Camp Company Commander Rafiuddin Mohammad Zobayer said a team of RAB-11 was going to conduct a raid in Habiganj in the morning. On their way, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw had suddenly got onto the highway. When the microbus driver was trying to save the auto-rickshaw, the vehicle carrying the RAB personnel fell into a roadside ditch, which left four RAB members injured.

RAJSHAHI: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Puthia Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Abed Ali, 60, son of late Shahidul Islam, a resident of Dastanabad area in Sadar Upazila of Natore.

Local sources said an unidentified motorcycle hit Abed Ali in Baladia area on the Puthia-Charghat Road at around 8:30pm, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Abed Ali was rushed to Puthia Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Puthia PS OC Suhrawardy Hossain confirmed the incident.












