Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:48 PM
Two found dead in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Barishal, in three days.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Saikat Barua, 23, was the son of Sananda Barua, a resident of Rajapalang Union in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Helal Uddin said locals spotted the hanging body of Saikat in Patabari playground area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP member added.
Locals said Saikat might have committed suicide over family issues over his affair with a distant relative.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her in-laws's house in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdaus Sifa, 19, wife of Azad Hossain Juwel Khan of Khanpura Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Juwel Khan spotted the body of his wife hanging from the ceiling fan at a room in the house at around 1pm.
Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's family members alleged that Sifa might have been killed by her in-laws and later, her body was hung from the ceiling fan.
Her husband and in-laws had been torturing her over different issues since her marriage.
However, the deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.
Officer-in-Charge of Barishal Airport Police Station Kamalesh Halder confirmed the incident.


