Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 3:48 PM
Three women ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Our Correspondents

Three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Jashore, Bhola and Chapainawabganj, on Saturday.  
JASHORE: A 22-year-old woman reportedly committed suicide in Manirampur Upazila of the district on Saturday after killing her three-year-old daughter.
The deceased were identified as Pria Mandal, wife of Collage teacher Konar Mandal, and their daughter Adrita Mandal. They lived in a rented house in Sujatpur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the couple often locked into altercation over family matter.
However, Konar Mandal found Pria and Adrita hanging in the house on Saturday afternoon after returning from fishing.
Later, the neighbours brought down the bodies. Locals suspected that Pria might have strangled her daughter and hanged the body before she committed suicide out of huff with her husband.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
Manirampur Police Station (PS) Inspector Shikdar Matiar Rahman confirmed the incident.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A NGO worker reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Yasmin, daughter of Khorshed Alam of Nabinagar Village in Lalmohan Upazila. She was a divorcee. She lived in a rented house Ward No. 2 under Uttar Joynagar Union in Daulatkhan Upazila.
Local sources said Yasmin had an affair with one Kamrul Hasan Sagar of the area.
However, Yasmin hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning. Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Locals suspect that she might have committed suicide over her love affair.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan PS Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.  


